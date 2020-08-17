UW
Feb 4, 2022
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
Dec 21, 2020
Great course that starts with basics for newcomers to Excel and slowly builds up to some intermediate and advanced formulas that can be used for all sorts of business and real world problem solving
By Shireen K•
Aug 17, 2020
The instructions didn't match the functions many times. Nothing built upon each other - We would learn "IF" functions once and never use them again. The instructions for the final projects were not clear at all. I once spent 50 minutes trying to figure out what to do on a final project just to find out that the instructions were on the answer page (which I don't look at until I'm done). This course was a waste of time considering I found myself looking half the stuff on Harvard Business Review for more information on what a specific function does. Obviously the syntax is important but if I don't know what it does and what it's used for, how am I supposed to know when to use it? Finally, to top it off, this is listed as a beginner course meaning no prerequisites or prior knowledge is needed. However, when beginning week 4, the instructor says that people should have knowledge of statistics before beginning. How is that a beginner course if it's pretty much required to know a bit about stats (and finance) before beginning.
By Ong W H•
Feb 21, 2018
A good course exploring important functions and video will guide learners through easily. However, it is extremely frustrating that the culminating exercises at the end of the week is extremely hard, at times, impossible to follow.
The instructions are unclear and there are mistakes in the answer tab provided. Should learners be unable to follow, they would have to seek help from the forum and we understand that many face similar problems too.
Weekly culminating exercises are the most challenging, yet, the most rewarding. It is a compilation of excel functions to sum up learnings for the week. If PwC can pick up the slack, it would greatly improve the experience of all the learners. Learners can also consolidate their learning and test their understandings.
I was expecting more from PwC, a little disappointed.
By Doug C•
Jan 23, 2019
There's something for everyone in this course. If you are a student, working through this course as early in your career may improve your grades, but will certainly let you produce higher-quality work with less time and struggle on your part. Ditto for entry-level professionals. If you have been doing it longer, like I have, you will be reminded of some important things you have forgotten, but more importantly you will pick up some tips to make future work also higher quality with less work. Highly Recommended.
By Rishabh S•
Feb 24, 2019
Best course to learn excel from the beginning.
By Zohair A•
Jan 2, 2019
An amazing course with very interactive video lessons and exercises that made sure that candidates were equipped with good knowledge by the end of the course. Thank You for the opportunity
By Muhammad A U S•
Nov 5, 2017
The course is phenomenal for the finance professionals especially for the ones who are early in their careers. I would highly recommend this course to business students and professionals.
By Harish P J•
Dec 28, 2018
For those who are familiar with Excel (at a basic level) and want a hands-on experience with advanced skills in Excel (like myself)--I strongly recommend this course! The best part of this course is the hands-on approach--every module has an accompanying Excel worksheet so that you can work along with the instructor. Followed with exercises for students to do on their own. The solutions provided are very helpful in this process. The end-of-week assignments are actually challenging and exciting.
By Kanwalpreet S•
Apr 12, 2020
This was an amazing course that helped me with the real-life case-based implementation of Excel and its key applications. An insightful course taught was some of the greatest minds of PwC!
By Ian R•
Dec 5, 2016
This is a pretty good intro to Excel course. It gets a little patchy in Weeks 3 and 4 (it seems like some of the worksheets weren't checked for errors), but it never wastes your time. It's a great way to get an initial feel for how to do commonly-used professional functions in Excel. I'm glad I took it, though I do wish there had been more of a progression. For example, it would have been nice if there was a final, project due at the end that put together a lot more of what was covered rather than just reviewing the few functions learned in Week 4.
By Chutian B•
Feb 21, 2019
Great for a beginner, especially for those just starting their career life as an intern. Also a wonderful enlightment for data analysis and related fields. I'm considering a more analysis-oriented major after the undergraduate. What should be fixed: Some instructions are so wrong that the forum has given clear tips, but they haven't yet been modified in the course
By Joel B•
Mar 26, 2020
I've learned a lot and love the format of short videos and hands on approach. I regret however that this course is getting outdated (2016) and that some excel sheets are full of errors (see Week 3 final) which have been reported more than 2 years ago (see forum) and still not corrected.
By Sameer P•
Nov 16, 2016
The course was great but there were some quality issues; such as incomplete instructions in week 3 quizzes and some errors in numbers. And the formula bars in the videos (i.e. formulas within the spreadsheets) were immensely small and we could not see the formulas therein. Participants raised this several times in the discussion forum but there was no response from the instructors. Though the course content itself was excellent, the rating is because of the issues mentioned. Otherwise the course was great and I would recommend it to others for the knowledge.
By Sheerae O•
Apr 28, 2020
This course content is great but the delivery made this course challenging to get through. For instance, the videos were a bit difficult to follow with at times since some instructors went too fast and there were also some display issues. Also, i felt like there needed to be some practice exercises to tie the concepts together prior to the final projects for each module. Apart from this I learnt a lot and this knowledge will improve my work.
By MingxiXue•
Jul 12, 2019
The course definitely expected the learner to know some basics about excel, stats, and finance, since the presenters did not explain everything piece by piece. It was helpful for me to learn some excel tricks and easy functions, but some answers to the quizzes were wrong and nobody seemed to be responsible to fix them. In addition, maybe the tutor for this course doesn't work any longer because nobody answered questions raised in the forum.
By Jaspreet O•
Jun 25, 2018
It is a good course on Excel basics. The quality of the Videos was poor even at the highest available settings, due to which it was impossible to follow the steps and formula from the videos. I had t o rely on the Worksheet examples. PwC also needs to do a proof reading of the workbooks as there were several typos. Overall a good learning/ refresher of the many analytical formulas, functions in Excel.
By James D S•
Jan 23, 2018
A basic Excel skills course. Some of the exercises have errors, or use formulas which aren't fully introduced in the videos. May be frustrating for some who don't feel comfortable troubleshooting the answer sheets to find out why their correct answer differs from the answer sheet's incorrect answer.
By Nihad A•
Oct 22, 2017
Concepts were introduced, and some were refreshed. But exercises were missing, instructions were missing on certain functions and the answers in the ANSWER KEYS were mostly Wrong.
Please address these issues
By Xianhao W•
Oct 11, 2018
The course is helpful, however, there are some wrong answers or typos in the workbook they provided. Sometimes this problem really annoying me because I spent long times then I found it was not my mistake.
By Rob P•
Nov 16, 2016
Good material, ,but VERY sloppy in MS Excel handouts. Lot's of mistakes which confused the student. Please do better job of QA before posting these documents.
By Jessica G•
Jun 21, 2020
I had to look up a lot of videos on YouTube In order to understand the material. Most of the videos were poor quality .
By Sourov R•
Oct 4, 2021
Overall is good but I faced some problem...
1. Some lecture's Video Quality is worse even I played in 720px
2. Many times the instructions didn't match the functions.
3. The instructions for the final projects were not clear at all... some mistake I found
4. In the Week 4 module some lessons may be missing or incomplete
5. Some instructions are unclear and there are mistakes in the answer tab provided
By Chijioke G•
Jul 7, 2020
Complicated!
Some cells arent present and week 3 is not clear at all.
A more patient and detailed instructor should be chosen please!
By Aritra B•
Nov 16, 2020
Course material Excel worksheets have multiple error in the assignment solution sheets
By Arjun•
Jul 13, 2020
For those enrolling into the course, beware!!!
This course isn't a smiple course for anyone beginner. There are various elements that would make you regret getting yourself enrolled. (Don't Waste your Money) The following points are a few of them and I beleive coursera removes any negative comment against the course.
Negatives:
1. This course is very very old. Don't expect it to be updated. PWC expect you to have a basic understaning of the course.
2. The discussion forum is dead. No replys to your doubts. (Just dont think of checking it out)
3. Weelky problems are the worst of all. You will be taught the basics, but weekly problem aren't in the same level as what has been taught.
4. Comprehending of the weekly problems. It is in a differnet language all together.
5. Key lesson are missing in this course.
Postives:
1.It is curated well. There is more excerises for anyone to learn the basics.
2. Guided problem solutions.
Hope you consider such reviews before going forward.
By Luis R S Y•
May 23, 2019
Es una bien concebido curso para aprender a utilizar Excel de forma más amplia y segura. Las personas que participan son muy profesionales y comparten sus experiencias laborales durante la instrucción.
Los conocimientos que se adquieren pueden se empleados en los diferentes "spreadsheets" de los que ahora disponemos (Libreoffice, Google docs) por dar algunos ejemplos, es muy recomendable el tomar este curso quienes utiizan Excel de forma cotidiana, les aseguro le ampliara y mejorara el aprovechamiento que de este "Software" hacen.