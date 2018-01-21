In this course, you will get hands-on instruction of advanced Excel 2013 functions. You’ll learn to use PowerPivot to build databases and data models. We’ll show you how to perform different types of scenario and simulation analysis and you’ll have an opportunity to practice these skills by leveraging some of Excel's built in tools including, solver, data tables, scenario manager and goal seek. In the second half of the course, will cover how to visualize data, tell a story and explore data by reviewing core principles of data visualization and dashboarding. You’ll use Excel to build complex graphs and Power View reports and then start to combine them into dynamic dashboards.
This course is part of the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preparing a Professional Excel
During this first week, you are going to learn about the development of data models and databases. We will cover the components of data sets and the relational database models, database keys, relationships, and joins. We will also look at a tool called PowerPivot that is used to import and prepare data to build relational models, as well as visualize data. By the end of the week, you will have a working knowledge of how to develop a data model.
Advanced Scenario Analysis
This week, we are going to explore three different analytical methods used to help model different scenarios and deal with variable uncertainty. These methods are scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis and simulation. We’ll look at what each method is and then go deeper into why and how you use each. Following some guided demonstration, you’ll be given a chance to practice in an Excel workbook and demonstrate what you’ve learned.
Data Visualization
This week we are going to focus on data visualization. We will start off by discussing data visualization basics, outlining the theory and concepts behind data visualization. We will also discuss how to enable effective story telling through the correct selection, creation, and presentation of tables and charts. You’ll get a chance to learn how to create detailed graphs and charts to effectively tell a story about your data.
Dashboarding
In the final week of this course, you are going to learn how to create a dynamic dashboard. We are going to discuss how to establish a good understanding of your audience and how to collect key requirements in order to determine what type of dashboard to build. We will talk about some guiding design principles and things to consider when building a dashboard. You’ll have a chance to practice everything you learn this week by creating your own functional dashboard in Excel.
Very insightful and practical. Lots of different exercises and tools for everyday visualization. Could be somewhat more challenging but learned a whole lot of new tricks and tips. Highly recommended
Amazing course! I love excel so for me the 'learning by seeing and doing' - demo approach really resonated. The workbook shared are also detailed for guidance and future reference.
Great course with the detailed samples. There is one quiz question (the one asks about the highest monthly sales revenue) from week 4 quiz need to be updated. It doesn't belong to week 4 content.
Very good introduction to some more advanced Excel functionalities. Although more variety of student exercises is needed to fully comprehend the growing familiarity with the tools presented.
