About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Dashboard (Business)
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Virtualization
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Preparing a Professional Excel

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 87 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Advanced Scenario Analysis

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Dashboarding

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

