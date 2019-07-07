HT
Jun 30, 2020
Great course with the detailed samples. There is one quiz question (the one asks about the highest monthly sales revenue) from week 4 quiz need to be updated. It doesn't belong to week 4 content.
LO
May 15, 2020
Just so much to learn... With the lessons here, an activity that would cost 30min time to execute should take 10min or less if the tools are utilized... Excel has lots of magic hidden wands!
By A.H.M. A•
Jul 7, 2019
I am very grateful to the Coursera and PWC for this course. This course gives me new learning which will help to boost my carrier and productivity as well as increase the thirst of my knowledge about data analysis and finance.
By Caitlyn•
Sep 27, 2019
First of, PowerPivot is not available on Mac which was not made known from the start of the course. If this course is going to use PowerPivot (a feature unavailable on Mac), it should have been stated the pre-requisites.
Unresponsive instructors - students are troubleshooting and speaking amongst ourselves. Many threads are left without any replies at all, most were common issues. Some threads are as old as 3 years ago and still without replies from the instructors. I understand there is a lot of thread to go through but it is an expectation that tutors reply to most (if not, all) threads similar to course expectations on other platforms like Udemy.
The course content sequence is illogical - Why is the student workbook section comes before the video section explaining the instructor's exercises? If that is the plan then you should have included instructions telling students to watch the rest of the videos before attempting the exercise.
Also, answer sheet errors and incorrect answers should be rectified ASAP because it is very misleading for students (especially those newer to the subject matter) to understand whether they are getting the correct answer or not i.e. Week 1 Pivot 3b. There is a thread about this issue from 3 YEARS AGO and the answer sheet is still not revised.
By Luis R S Y•
Jun 11, 2019
Es un reto el completar este curso, requiere de conocimientos más avanzados que en los cursos anteriores, proporciona una visión del potencial de excel como herramienta de trabajo que el común de las personas usuarias de está herramienta no posee.
Es un curso, muy recomendable y deja una sensación de logro completarlo.
It is a challenge to complete this course, requires more advanced knowledge than in previous courses, provides an insight into the potential of excel as a working tool that the common users of this tool does not have.
It is a course, highly recommended and leaves a feeling of accomplishment to complete it.
By Harish P J•
Jan 5, 2019
Excellent Course! I have long wanted to learn how to create interactive dashboards using MS Excel. This course, developed and delivered by PwC, has taught me the necessary skills in an effective manner! Simply put, the course showed me the ocean of tools that exist in Excel. From making geo-tagged graphs using Power View to using Power Pivot and Pivot tables to insert slicers etc! What is useful here is that, we still need to know the use of advanced formula like SUMIFS, Index and Match, VlookUp etc to develop and design the dashboards. I must congratulate and thank the folks at PwC to make the course totally hands-on!
By sonu p•
May 29, 2020
Coursera gives me a platform to explore my new skills. I was able to experience education from world-renowned universities without losing out on career opportunities.
Thanks to Coursera!
By Rubymer M•
Oct 2, 2019
This course was really useful to learn how to use really useful tools for business in Excel. I feel that I am really satisfied with what I learned through this course. Widely recommended.
By Raheel Z•
Mar 23, 2019
This course took me from Basic level knowledge of Excel to a really advanced level. Course practice exercises are developed in a very appropriate way to teach the advanced level.
By Jon G•
Jan 28, 2021
Good information, but the assignments included as part of the course are fraught with error. This is not just limited to things being incorrectly named (i.e. the example video nomenclature was copy pasted into the assignment, which did not make sense in relation to the question the assignment was asking), but also answer sheets were wrong. This is not a function of my skill level in excel, I use it regularly for work and previously knew most of the functions referenced in this course, numbers and information was straight up incorrect. Someone clearly spent very little time or thought building out many of these assignments, which is a shame, it could have been much better. It made it difficult to actually apply what I was doing in the videos, and I can't imagine how frustrating it would be for someone fairly new to excel and data analysis.
By Siddhant J•
Apr 24, 2020
By Jingting X•
Apr 21, 2019
I like the structure of the course, starting with the purpose and significance of the topic, followed with key principles in terms of the thinking process, and then go to the hands-on details of the technology, and completing with repeating the techniques by doing it yourself in the worksheet. The animation in the courses are very clear with no chance of confusion, and the answers to the practices are in detail and correct. The only thing I would suggest to improve is to include some handouts as the previous courses do.
By juliewongcl•
Mar 28, 2019
Very clear narrative by the instructors. I had gained more in-depth understanding, and able to make a connection using the right functions for certain applications. If you already have some advanced Excel skills, it is easier to go through this course, and you can finish it faster than you thought. The excel working sheets were great and I can refer to my files whenever I need to recall certain functions.
By Drasti D•
Oct 21, 2018
The best part about this course was the use of Advance Excel functionalities along with different visual representation tools to analyse the data and draw important facts from the same. I would recommend fresh graduates to take up this course because it will surely help them to build their skills of using Excel with a clear understanding of applying it in their professional career.
By Romeo C•
Sep 1, 2019
Great course. I learned a lot of high level concepts. As suggested in the course, however, I'll have to dig a lot deeper into other individualized courses to learn specific information better. For example, to really appreciate the pivot table, I'd say that you'll have to take a pivot table course on another platform like Linked Learning or through another course here on Coursera.
By Charles S•
Feb 7, 2018
Excellent course. Wish had Excel 2013 rather than 2010. Course provided excellent insight into tools available within Excel. The key is knowing the tools exist. Unless one works in advanced Excel on a regular and continuous basis, its unlikely the details will be retained; however, if one knows the tool exists one can find the details as needed.
By Joakim H•
May 13, 2017
I found this course to be relatively advanced, but taught in a way that made it very easy to follow. There are two sets of workbooks for each week; the teacher's book which is exactly as shown in the videos, and the student's book which is for practice after each week. Overall I am very happy with the course and recommend it strongly !
By Tomoko I•
Apr 3, 2017
I have already had the basic skills in excel, but I learned many new things. The explanation was very clear and I enjoyed the lessons very much. At this moment, I cannot spend money for my own learning since I spend much money for the education of my child, but courser and pwc gave great opportunities for me to learn as an auditor.
By Halak S•
Apr 21, 2020
Best online course done ever. This is what makes me yearn to work for PWC in near future.
By Apurv G•
Feb 16, 2020
Great course for Data visualization and dashboard. course content is good but course is outdated it should cover more new features and no discussion going on in the Forums
By Yu Y•
Feb 22, 2018
The course covers a lot on Power Pivot of Excel, yet MS has a long list of Excel versions that do not have access to Power Pivot funciton. The instructor does not offer any guidance on this, not does anybody try to solve the problem in forum. Have to skip the course.
By Ramachandiran B•
May 15, 2020
Thanks! PWC to lending this excellent learning opportunities by the platform Coursera which is enriching great knowledge for the global learners. The concepts prescribed in this course were clear and precise. My knowledge from this course were there importance of Data Visualization, MS Excel and data virtualization. I would like to thank for my course instructors for their valuable guidance during their lessons. Looking forward to learn some new concepts in this field.
By Vamshi V•
Jun 16, 2020
I just enjoyed my learning throughout this course. Well structured and very easy to understand. Helped me gain a lot of new methods in excel. There are few problems that i faced though like Week 2 one of the quiz question (one which asked for the which cell to be changed in goal seek) doesn't show the required option and in week 3 excel sheets are not updated properly which include some naming conventions too.
By SILVIA V S C•
Jun 25, 2021
Excelente curso, el mejor curso para aprehender Excel, estructurado a la perfección, con ejercicios que te llevan de la mano, te retan a usar tu lógica, cumple totalmente tus expectativas de aprendizaje, si tomas este curso y te comprometes sales manejando Excel en un 100%... Gracias PWC y Coursera... Disfrute este curso sobremanera... en verdad no quería que terminara...
By Karthikeyan M•
Aug 8, 2020
Really Industry-standard approach in Data Visualization in Advanced Excel. Honestly, I found Week-4 a little difficult with much Excel formulas, but have decided to recap week 4 again and again, so that I will be perfect in Form Control, slicers. Since the output of Week1 to Week 4 will end up in Dashboarding which is the main output required to master.
By Vishal B K•
Jul 30, 2020
Really easy to learn. The instructors use extremely simple language to communicate and explain. So videos might require you to revisit the topics again, but it's worth it. Makes you hone the concepts better. Just need some pre-requisite knowledge on Excel to attempt this course. Just follow through from Course # 1 and you'll be on your way to the top.
By Kristen P•
Jan 17, 2019
Excellent course with EXTREMELY thought-provoking and hands-on exercises that shed a new light on classic Excel functions such as Goal Seek, Scenario Manager (scenario analysis), Simulation (simulation analysis), and Data Tables (sensitivity analysis). The most intense and interesting course I've taken thus far on the topic of data analytics!