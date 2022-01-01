- Data Analysis
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
Unleash the Power of Excel to Analyse Your Data. Import, visualize, and analyze huge and complex datasets using modern Excel tools.
What you will learn
Use Excel tools and functions to clean and prepare data for analysis.
Use Named Ranges and Tables to automate your analysis.
Understand the different types of data in Excel and use appropriate functions to work with them.
Use logical and lookup functions to transform, link and categorise data.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Working with datasets similar to those typically found in a business, you will use powerful Excel tools to wrangle the data into shape, create useful visualizations, and prepare dashboards and report to share your results. You will learn to create a data workflow to automate your analysis and make the results flexible and reproducible.
You should have familiarity with the Excel user interface, moving around an Excel workbook, and creating basic formulas.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis
As data becomes the modern currency, so the ability to analyse the data quickly and accurately has become of paramount importance. Excel with its extraordinarily broad range of features and capabilities is one of the most widely used programs for doing this. In the first course of our Excel Skills for Data Analysis and Visualization Specialization, you will learn the fundamentals of Excel for data analysis. When you have completed the course, you will be able to use a range of Excel tools and functions to clean and prepare data for analysis; automate data analysis with the help of Named Ranges and Tables; and use logical and lookup functions to transform, link and categorise data.
Data Visualization in Excel
In an age now driven by "big data", we need to cut through the noise and present key information in a way that can be quickly consumed and acted upon making data visualization an increasingly important skill. Visualizations need to not only present data in an easy to understand and attractive way, but they must also provide context for the data, tell a story, achieving that fine balance between form and function. Excel has many rivals in this space, but it is still an excellent choice, particularly if it's where your data resides. It offers a wealth of tools for creating visualizations other than charts and the chart options available are constantly increasing and improving, so the newer versions now include waterfall charts, sunburst diagrams and even map charts. But what sets Excel apart is its flexibility, it gives us total creative control over our designs so if needed we could produce our own animated custom chart to tell the right story for our data.
Excel Power Tools for Data Analysis
Welcome to Excel Power Tools for Data Analysis. In this four-week course, we introduce Power Query, Power Pivot and Power BI, three power tools for transforming, analysing and presenting data.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
