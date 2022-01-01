About this Specialization

As data becomes the modern currency, so the ability to quickly and accurately analyse data has become of paramount importance. Therefore, data analytics and visualization are two of the most sought after skills for high paying jobs with strong future growth prospects. According to an IBM report, the Excel tools for data analytics and visualization are among the top 10 competencies projected to show double-digit growth in their demand. This course will help you develop your analytical and visualization skills so that you not only improve your current work performance but also expand your future job prospects. For those in business and data analysis who want to master advanced Excel and beginner Power BI , that will add an asset to your employability portfolio. Upon completing this specialization, you will be able to bring data to life using advanced Excel functions, creative visualizations, and powerful automation features. These courses will equip you with a comprehensive set of tools for transforming, linking, and analysing data. You will master a broad range of charts and create stunning interactive dashboards. Finally, you will explore a new dimension in Excel with PowerPivot, Get and Transform, and DAX. Harnessing the power of an underlying database engine, we will remove the 1,048,576 row limitation, completely automate data transformation, create data models to effectively link data, and open the gateway to Power Business Intelligence.
