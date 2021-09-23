About this Course

105,421 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level

We expect that you have some background with Excel. You can move around the interface and create basic formulas.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • power bi
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level

We expect that you have some background with Excel. You can move around the interface and create basic formulas.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(1,422 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and critical information

1 hour to complete
3 readings
3 hours to complete

Get and Transform (Power Query)

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Transforming data in the Query Editor

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Power Pivot and the Data Model

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Visualising Data with Power BI

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL POWER TOOLS FOR DATA ANALYSIS

View all reviews

About the Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization

Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder