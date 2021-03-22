Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Excel Power Tools for Data Analysis by Macquarie University

4.9
stars
424 ratings
111 reviews

Welcome to Excel Power Tools for Data Analysis. In this four-week course, we introduce Power Query, Power Pivot and Power BI, three power tools for transforming, analysing and presenting data. Excel's ease and flexibility have long made it a tool of choice for doing data analysis, but it does have some inherent limitations: for one, truly "big" data simply does not fit in a spreadsheet and for another, the process of importing and cleaning data can be a repetitive, time-consuming and error-prone. Over the last few years, Microsoft have worked on transforming the end-to-end experience for analysts, and Excel has undergone a major upgrade with the inclusion of Power Query and Power Pivot. In this course, we will learn how to use Power Query to automate the process of importing and preparing data for analysis. We will see how Power Pivot revolutionises the actual analysis process by providing us with an analytical database inside the Excel workbook, capable of storing millions of rows, and a powerful modelling language called DAX which allows us to perform advanced analytics on our data. We will finish off by venturing out of Excel and introducing Power BI, which also uses the Power Query and Power BI architecture but allows us to create stunning interactive reports and dashboards. This is the third course in our Specialization on Data Analytics and Visualization. The previous courses: Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis and Data Visualization in Excel, cover data preparation, cleaning, visualisation, and creating dashboards. To get the most out of this course we would recommend you do the previous courses or have experience with these topics. In this course we focus on Excel Power Tools, join us for this exciting journey. Please note that Power Query, Power Pivot and Power BI Desktop are only available on the Windows platform, so Mac users will require Bootcamp running Windows or a Virtual machine with a Window O/S. While Power Query is available as an add-in Excel 2010 and 2013, the tools have changed significantly, and this course has only been designed and tested for Excel 2016 and later. For an optimal experience, we recommend Office 365....

NI

Aug 17, 2021

Enjoyed the course and the specialization, the instructors are the best, they facilitate the information. I've learned new skills. and the course is highly recommended. thank you

MG

Oct 7, 2021

Very nice course. Learnt a lot. The instructors Nicky Bull and Dr Prashan S. M. Karunaratne were good. Helped me to develop my knowledge on excel.\n\nThank You\n\nMahesh Gokhale

By Ali S

Mar 21, 2021

Great content as usual, I hope to have more and more on data analysis, visualization and more in depth material about power BI.

Thank you so much

By Isaac O

Aug 25, 2021

I sincerely want to appreciate Macquire University, this is the most practical course I have had in a long while. It was hands-on all through the stages of Data Analysis. I enjoyed it, and had renewed confidence in my excel skills. I initially planned to do only the course 1 seeing I had past knowledge on the subject matter. However, I enjoyed it so much I ended up completing the three. Thank you.

By Héctor S

May 4, 2021

I really enjoy this course, the whole program is great, I didn't expect to learn this much from Excel. Also, the teacher is amazing.

By Eduardo B

May 12, 2021

Excellent course. Well designed and presented. I can use the skills learned immediately in my new career as a Data Analyst.

By Miloš Ž

May 6, 2021

Professor is great! I like this course and I would definitely enroll in advance course if there would be one.

By Douglas H

Jul 2, 2021

This is an excellent course for those who would like to learn how to automate the process of retrieving, cleaning, and visualizing data using Excel. Those who are in management or are in the business/data analysis field will find this course particularly useful. The quality of the course from Macquarie, particularly from these two instructors, is the best that I have experienced.

By RICARDO A S O

Aug 31, 2021

I totally recommend this course to anyone who wants to master their Excel skills. I want to thank the instructors for developing this amazing course, now I feel more confident using Power Query, Power Pivot and Power BI which are very useful to perform complex data analysis. It really helped me be more competitive when applying for a job offer. Thank you!!!

By Marta G

Jul 13, 2021

A very well paced intermediate course for Power BI professionals. Nicky is awesome! I'd love to find more classes shared by her. All the classes are accompanied with working docs and tools. I learned a lot from this course and hopefully will make a difference at my work!

By Michele S

May 3, 2021

This course was fantastic. I learned more about Power Bi from this than I have from several other webinars presented by Microsoft and/or their partners. Being able to work along with the videos truly helps to reinforce all of the new concepts.

By Naglaa F I

Aug 18, 2021

Enjoyed the course and the specialization, the instructors are the best, they facilitate the information. I've learned new skills. and the course is highly recommended. thank you

By Daniel T

May 21, 2021

Nicky is very good, but the practice assessments, quizzes, and final assessment should/could more accurately reflect the video content.

By Raghav C

May 2, 2022

I would say this course is an excellent hands-on introduction to Excel power tools and Microsoft Power BI. The work along Excel sheets and the challenge exercises provide enough hands-on practice and confidence. I have even started applying these principles to my work. Am surely going to recommend Macquarie University's Excel courses to my peers. Thank you professors Nicky and Prashan for this initiative.

By Alina M

May 5, 2022

I have thoroughly enjoyed this course; excellent presentation from the instructor, with detailed explanations, a well-thought combo of reading materials, videos, and practice exercises, as well as the chance to get familiarised not just with Power Query and Power Pivot from Excel, but also with another member of this universe of data analysis tools, Power BI. Top rating from my side!

By Kristina M

May 14, 2021

Nicky the instructor here is absolutely fantastic- she makes it "too easy!" The lectures and practice exercises, challenges, and videos are priceless. The content is dense yet laid out and explained so well that it all seems simple. Can't say more about this class's content or instructor. Thank you coursera for this Excel specialization!

By Bhargav S

Jul 19, 2021

Awesome course one can do at their own pace. The instructors are amazing, gives a good basis of the different functionalities one can use. I am already starting to build my own reports & dashboards. I will definitely recommend this course for anyone. Thanks a ton for making this course happen to instructors & their team.

By Ana M D

May 4, 2022

T​his course was so helpful for me, they explain everything about Power BI, Power Query and Power Pivot, and the excercises are really nice! The teachers are really good in all the topics that you are learning, and the process, step by step, they make all this process easier! you can answer all your questions about it!

By Bilal I

May 24, 2021

I have taken all three courses in this specialization and also the previous specialization Excel Skills for Business. I learned a lot from these two specializations. Both are very informative. I recommended these specializations to one who is looking to start his career in data analysis and visualization.

By Karthik M K

Jul 21, 2021

I'd no idea excel had so many powerful features. Thanks to Macquarie University and Nikita Bull for giving the opportunity to learn from this course. I am very thankful to the instructor, she's explained each step clearly and gave some helpful tips. It was really a great experience.

By Marissa C

Mar 19, 2022

I loved how much you learn so easily in this course. This was a life changing course for me. I would recommend that you know terminology and basic excel functions before taking it. I aboslutley loved this course and have recommended it to others.

By Linh V H

Dec 28, 2021

I got to practice a lot of powerful skills in Excel and Power BI. Thank Coursera Team and all the instructors from Macquarie University who took part in building this course for bringing about this great learning experience.

By MengGim Y

Jul 7, 2021

Good basic knowledge of Power BI. I will suggest who taking this, go and read about Power BI, and how PBI work. The best if you can the chance to play around with Power BI. This will help you to pick up this faster.

By Asdrúbal C R

Nov 27, 2021

Excellent Specialization, all the videos and material on point, a lot to practice, i did many courses and specializations and this one is excellent in so many aspects, i put it like a role model and 100% recommended.

By Ville R

May 20, 2021

Very well put together course that contains real-life relevant content in an easy to digest and learn manner. My only complaint is that while very up to date, some of the UI changes have made some parts a bit tricky.

By Jennifer T

Dec 12, 2021

Great course by Nicky, she really shines over here. Gave me a real in-depth view of M, Dax and Power BI and I cannot wait to learn much more. Thank you for the additional info in the toolbox. Really helpful.

By Chikamso A N

Oct 14, 2021

Too good. The tutor was so helpful in explaining concepts and the quizzes both optional and compulsory truly help to reinforce all that has been learned. It's so good I'm going to check her other courses :)

