NI
Aug 17, 2021
Enjoyed the course and the specialization, the instructors are the best, they facilitate the information. I've learned new skills. and the course is highly recommended. thank you
MG
Oct 7, 2021
Very nice course. Learnt a lot. The instructors Nicky Bull and Dr Prashan S. M. Karunaratne were good. Helped me to develop my knowledge on excel.\n\nThank You\n\nMahesh Gokhale
By Ali S•
Mar 21, 2021
Great content as usual, I hope to have more and more on data analysis, visualization and more in depth material about power BI.
Thank you so much
By Isaac O•
Aug 25, 2021
I sincerely want to appreciate Macquire University, this is the most practical course I have had in a long while. It was hands-on all through the stages of Data Analysis. I enjoyed it, and had renewed confidence in my excel skills. I initially planned to do only the course 1 seeing I had past knowledge on the subject matter. However, I enjoyed it so much I ended up completing the three. Thank you.
By Héctor S•
May 4, 2021
I really enjoy this course, the whole program is great, I didn't expect to learn this much from Excel. Also, the teacher is amazing.
By Eduardo B•
May 12, 2021
Excellent course. Well designed and presented. I can use the skills learned immediately in my new career as a Data Analyst.
By Miloš Ž•
May 6, 2021
Professor is great! I like this course and I would definitely enroll in advance course if there would be one.
By Douglas H•
Jul 2, 2021
This is an excellent course for those who would like to learn how to automate the process of retrieving, cleaning, and visualizing data using Excel. Those who are in management or are in the business/data analysis field will find this course particularly useful. The quality of the course from Macquarie, particularly from these two instructors, is the best that I have experienced.
By RICARDO A S O•
Aug 31, 2021
I totally recommend this course to anyone who wants to master their Excel skills. I want to thank the instructors for developing this amazing course, now I feel more confident using Power Query, Power Pivot and Power BI which are very useful to perform complex data analysis. It really helped me be more competitive when applying for a job offer. Thank you!!!
By Marta G•
Jul 13, 2021
A very well paced intermediate course for Power BI professionals. Nicky is awesome! I'd love to find more classes shared by her. All the classes are accompanied with working docs and tools. I learned a lot from this course and hopefully will make a difference at my work!
By Michele S•
May 3, 2021
This course was fantastic. I learned more about Power Bi from this than I have from several other webinars presented by Microsoft and/or their partners. Being able to work along with the videos truly helps to reinforce all of the new concepts.
By Naglaa F I•
Aug 18, 2021
By Daniel T•
May 21, 2021
Nicky is very good, but the practice assessments, quizzes, and final assessment should/could more accurately reflect the video content.
By Raghav C•
May 2, 2022
I would say this course is an excellent hands-on introduction to Excel power tools and Microsoft Power BI. The work along Excel sheets and the challenge exercises provide enough hands-on practice and confidence. I have even started applying these principles to my work. Am surely going to recommend Macquarie University's Excel courses to my peers. Thank you professors Nicky and Prashan for this initiative.
By Alina M•
May 5, 2022
I have thoroughly enjoyed this course; excellent presentation from the instructor, with detailed explanations, a well-thought combo of reading materials, videos, and practice exercises, as well as the chance to get familiarised not just with Power Query and Power Pivot from Excel, but also with another member of this universe of data analysis tools, Power BI. Top rating from my side!
By Kristina M•
May 14, 2021
Nicky the instructor here is absolutely fantastic- she makes it "too easy!" The lectures and practice exercises, challenges, and videos are priceless. The content is dense yet laid out and explained so well that it all seems simple. Can't say more about this class's content or instructor. Thank you coursera for this Excel specialization!
By Bhargav S•
Jul 19, 2021
Awesome course one can do at their own pace. The instructors are amazing, gives a good basis of the different functionalities one can use. I am already starting to build my own reports & dashboards. I will definitely recommend this course for anyone. Thanks a ton for making this course happen to instructors & their team.
By Ana M D•
May 4, 2022
This course was so helpful for me, they explain everything about Power BI, Power Query and Power Pivot, and the excercises are really nice! The teachers are really good in all the topics that you are learning, and the process, step by step, they make all this process easier! you can answer all your questions about it!
By Bilal I•
May 24, 2021
I have taken all three courses in this specialization and also the previous specialization Excel Skills for Business. I learned a lot from these two specializations. Both are very informative. I recommended these specializations to one who is looking to start his career in data analysis and visualization.
By Karthik M K•
Jul 21, 2021
I'd no idea excel had so many powerful features. Thanks to Macquarie University and Nikita Bull for giving the opportunity to learn from this course. I am very thankful to the instructor, she's explained each step clearly and gave some helpful tips. It was really a great experience.
By Marissa C•
Mar 19, 2022
I loved how much you learn so easily in this course. This was a life changing course for me. I would recommend that you know terminology and basic excel functions before taking it. I aboslutley loved this course and have recommended it to others.
By Linh V H•
Dec 28, 2021
I got to practice a lot of powerful skills in Excel and Power BI. Thank Coursera Team and all the instructors from Macquarie University who took part in building this course for bringing about this great learning experience.
By MengGim Y•
Jul 7, 2021
Good basic knowledge of Power BI. I will suggest who taking this, go and read about Power BI, and how PBI work. The best if you can the chance to play around with Power BI. This will help you to pick up this faster.
By Asdrúbal C R•
Nov 27, 2021
Excellent Specialization, all the videos and material on point, a lot to practice, i did many courses and specializations and this one is excellent in so many aspects, i put it like a role model and 100% recommended.
By Ville R•
May 20, 2021
Very well put together course that contains real-life relevant content in an easy to digest and learn manner. My only complaint is that while very up to date, some of the UI changes have made some parts a bit tricky.
By Jennifer T•
Dec 12, 2021
Great course by Nicky, she really shines over here. Gave me a real in-depth view of M, Dax and Power BI and I cannot wait to learn much more. Thank you for the additional info in the toolbox. Really helpful.
By Chikamso A N•
Oct 14, 2021
Too good. The tutor was so helpful in explaining concepts and the quizzes both optional and compulsory truly help to reinforce all that has been learned. It's so good I'm going to check her other courses :)