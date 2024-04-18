Tableau Learning Partner
Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau
Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • Create advanced data visualizations to communicate analytic insights, such as dual-axis charts, bar-in-bar charts, small multiples, and more.

  • Create and customize spatial analytics data visualizations to communicate insights, such as maps, geocoding, lasso and radial selection, and more.

  • Add complexity to the visualizations produced in your analysis by incorporating motion and multi layers.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

11 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau course in the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate. By enrolling in this course, you are continuing on your journey to a career in business analytics. In the first week of this course, you will build and interpret more advanced visualizations in Tableau than you have up to this point. Specifically, you will learn about motion, dual-axis, Gantt, and bar-in-bar charts.

What's included

7 videos22 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the second week of Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau! This week, you will continue to build and interpret more advanced visualizations in Tableau. Specifically, you will learn about donut, funnel, waterfall, and sparkline charts.

What's included

5 videos14 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

Welcome to the third and final week of Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau! This week, you will continue to build and interpret more advanced visualizations in Tableau. Specifically, you will learn about advanced geographic data analysis, including working with spatial data and map customization. Time to dive in!

What's included

5 videos15 readings3 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Tableau Learning Partner Instructor
Tableau Learning Partner
8 Courses27,521 learners

Tableau Learning Partner

