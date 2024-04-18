The Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau Course teaches you how to create advanced data visualizations such as dual-axis charts, bar-in-bar charts, and more. You will also learn how to customize and add complexity to your visualizations by incorporating the use of features such as maps, map customization, polygon spatial data, and more. These skills will allow you to effectively communicate insights to your stakeholders.
Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau
This course is part of Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
3,088 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(26 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Create advanced data visualizations to communicate analytic insights, such as dual-axis charts, bar-in-bar charts, small multiples, and more.
Create and customize spatial analytics data visualizations to communicate insights, such as maps, geocoding, lasso and radial selection, and more.
Add complexity to the visualizations produced in your analysis by incorporating motion and multi layers.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
11 quizzes, 4 assignments
Course
(26 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Analysis expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Tableau Learning Partner
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau course in the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate. By enrolling in this course, you are continuing on your journey to a career in business analytics. In the first week of this course, you will build and interpret more advanced visualizations in Tableau than you have up to this point. Specifically, you will learn about motion, dual-axis, Gantt, and bar-in-bar charts.
What's included
7 videos22 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Welcome to the second week of Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau! This week, you will continue to build and interpret more advanced visualizations in Tableau. Specifically, you will learn about donut, funnel, waterfall, and sparkline charts.
What's included
5 videos14 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
Welcome to the third and final week of Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau! This week, you will continue to build and interpret more advanced visualizations in Tableau. Specifically, you will learn about advanced geographic data analysis, including working with spatial data and map customization. Time to dive in!
What's included
5 videos15 readings3 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 26
26 reviews
- 5 stars
96.15%
- 4 stars
0%
- 3 stars
3.84%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Apr 17, 2024
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.