SkillUp EdTech
Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau
Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau

This course is part of IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Shubhra Das

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply advanced techniques to create interactive and dynamic visualizations in Tableau, demonstrating high proficiency in data presentation

  • Create interactive dashboards in Tableau, incorporating navigation, links between story points, and advanced features such as actions and tooltips

  • Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of Tableau's capabilities and features such as advanced formatting, dashboard design and web objects

  • Effectively use Tableau’s features to deliver insightful dashboards and stories for data exploration and monitoring

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

Build your Data Management expertise

This course is part of the IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn to elevate your business analysis capabilities by using the full potential of Tableau’s diverse data connectivity features. You will learn about Tableau’s connectivity features and gain insights into business operations across diverse platforms. Learn to track performance metrics, analyze customer behavior, and optimize operational efficiency for informed decision-making. You will explore Tableau’s data relationship capabilities to seamlessly integrate and compare data sets, enhancing your ability to derive valuable insights. Use data model optimization techniques for efficient calculations and a smoother user experience, elevating the effectiveness of your data analysis processes. Additionally, you will gain skills to combine data from various sources, identify trends, and make informed decisions, all while optimizing performance in data analysis and dashboard design. Through hands-on exercises and practical applications, you will learn to seamlessly integrate data from various sources, enabling comprehensive insights into business operations and informed decision-making.

What's included

12 videos2 readings3 assignments5 plugins

In this module, you will learn how to format data and create a visualization for a better user experience. In lesson 1, you will explore advanced formatting techniques and tooltips. The formatting techniques include fonts, colors, shapes, images, layout, and text objects. With advanced formatting, you will also learn to customize your layouts to make them easy to view on any device. Next, you will delve into tooltips and their application to data insights. Tooltips also help enhance the user experience. In lesson 2, you will learn to create a story using Tableau features such as formatting, layouts, and tooltips. A story comprises story points, dashboards, graphs, and maps. You will explore ways to share these stories and dashboards securely with your stakeholders. Lastly, you will learn to choose a secure sharing option based on certain factors.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments5 plugins

In this module, you’ll complete a final project where you’ll apply the knowledge and skills you’ve learned throughout the course to complete a data visualization project from start to finish. Then, you will complete the final quiz to validate your knowledge.

What's included

2 readings1 assignment1 peer review4 plugins

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,430 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

