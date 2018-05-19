In this course you will learn how to create models for decision making. We will start with cluster analysis, a technique for data reduction that is very useful in market segmentation. You will then learn the basics of Monte Carlo simulation that will help you model the uncertainty that is prevalent in many business decisions. A key element of decision making is to identify the best course of action. Since businesses problems often have too many alternative solutions, you will learn how optimization can help you identify the best option. What is really exciting about this course is that you won’t need to know a computer language or advanced statistics to learn about these predictive and prescriptive analytic models. The Analytic Solver Platform and basic knowledge of Excel is all you’ll need. Learners participating in assignments will be able to get free access to the Analytic Solver Platform.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Data Exploration and Reduction — Cluster Analysis
Dealing with Uncertainty and Analyzing Risk
Identifying the Best Options — Optimization
At the end of this module students should be able to: 1. Develop a spreadsheet model for an optimization problem 2. Use Excel to solve optimization models 3. Interpret solutions and conduct what-if analysis
Decision Analytics
At the end of this module students should be able to: 1. Given a business situation, apply an appropriate technique to identify the best solution alternatives 2. Formulate and solve models for business problems that requires yes/no decisions and logical constraints 3. Create models that mix techniques and tools such as simulation and optimizationAnalyze and interpret results to make informed decisions
this course helped me to learn decision making througu descriptive predictive prescriptive analysis and optimization models , how to build simulation optimization
This course provides a brilliant overview of Business Analytics problems. Bit more details about the underlying mathematical techniques used would be helpful.
Thanks to professor Manuel Laguana and also thanks to University Colorado Boulder for arranging this course that's are so helpful to business field in Business Analytics for Decision Making.
Through this course now i m able to to understand difference in all aspects, when to use which model ,how to perform simulation and optimization using Analytic Solver Platform.
The Advanced Business Analytics Specialization brings together academic professionals and experienced practitioners to share real world data analytics skills you can use to grow your business, increase profits, and create maximum value for your shareholders. Learners gain practical skills in extracting and manipulating data using SQL code, executing statistical methods for descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analysis, and effectively interpreting and presenting analytic results.
