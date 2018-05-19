About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Simulation
  • Business Analytics
  • Mathematical Optimization
Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Data Exploration and Reduction — Cluster Analysis

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Dealing with Uncertainty and Analyzing Risk

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Identifying the Best Options — Optimization

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Decision Analytics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min)

About the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization

Advanced Business Analytics

