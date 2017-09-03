SS
May 27, 2020
I would like to recommend this course to the business analyst aspirants. It is really intriguing and helps to develop analytical skills. The examples and assignments are perfect to train a beginner.
PA
Aug 11, 2020
I think this is a practical and insightful course for understanding what business analysis is and how models apply in realily by providing useful and familiar examples. Highly recommend this course
By Anna R•
Sep 3, 2017
Although this course covers some useful techniques in data analysis it is largely a sales tool for the ASP (Analytics Solver Platform) which you only get a trial for. This course would be more useful if it taught the techniques using excel or basic mathematical solutions to understand the probability distributions and other items covered. If you are interested in learning general data analysis this is not the course for you.
By Martin F•
Apr 17, 2020
The course gives a general overview about the use of optimization/simulation techniques in decision-making process. It is good to know such techniques, but the course is rather for beginners. I expected a bit more insights into the model constructions and practising with several models. The course is more about showing what can be done with these models than a real practising.
By Timofey I•
Dec 11, 2018
It is more the demo of ASP's possibilities than education. ASP does not work in a free licence version for Module 4 models.
By Gautam•
Apr 19, 2020
A very effective course with lectures that helped in understanding the concepts a lot better with really good examples and pratical problem intrepretations.
By Alexandros N•
Nov 26, 2020
I took the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization as a full time student. I finished the first four courses in more or less 3 weeks. In the last course needed to take the Specialization Certificate, the Advanced Business Analytics Capstone, the assignments of the course during the 2nd-3rd-4rth week were locked until 20 December - 5 January. That means that I had to wait more than one month, and pay 2 more subscriptions to Coursera!!! In the forum of the class there are more than 20 moderators, none of them has even one reply in anything. I made a thread, nonone replied to me. I contacted the customer service, they told me that they are sorry and they cannot change it.
This is not a policy of an educational institute, this is an attitude that wants to take only your money. If you want your certificate, come back after two months AND KEEP PAYING!! I canceled my subscription, I do not want the certificate, I want to cooperate with organization that respect my effort, my time, my money, to respect me.
The course was fine.Very nice teaching method
By Nedchanok H•
Jul 11, 2017
The instructor is great. However, I would like to know the solutions for the exam. I sometimes pass the exam but struggle with certain questions but had no clue how to resolve it.
By Chandrashekar P•
Jun 2, 2017
Just few points to make it better 1) This course uses another platform which explicity not aware of when took up course. 2) getting installation to work with is also some time challenging with book code , time boundness , Plug-in to excel, cyber security issues etc. 3) Some of the questions numbers mentioned in the quiz which are not available. Ex: week 4 , Question 10,11 and 12 will guide you through and I have only 4 questions to answer. I had observed this in some other quiz also. Overall it was good. Thank you
By Sergio F M•
Feb 1, 2020
Excellent course, had a hard time using the Analytics solver because I have a mac, it doesn't work in OS, so trying to use the cloud model is pretty dull, I downloaded parallels and got the solver on excel, but it didn't work completely. The course is very well driven and explained
By Fatema A•
Jul 14, 2020
Thanks to professor Manuel Laguana and also thanks to University Colorado Boulder for arranging this course that's are so helpful to business field in Business Analytics for Decision Making.
By Sumbul K•
Sep 9, 2020
Learnt how to use the analytic business solver in Excel and apply it to business problems. Learnt other models too along with practical implementations to real world problems. Thank you!
By Harsh M•
May 17, 2020
Awesome pedagogy and syllabus of the course. Learnt a lot of new concepts, practiced them and understood through a series of case study analysis and quizzes. Great.. !!
By Nikhil S•
May 31, 2020
This course is really helpful if you want to apply statistics learnt in college to real word examples. Making data models using excel was really a learning experience.
By Sanket•
May 28, 2020
By PHAM N P A•
Aug 12, 2020
By Subhajit G•
May 20, 2018
This course provides a brilliant overview of Business Analytics problems. Bit more details about the underlying mathematical techniques used would be helpful.
By Alvaro I A P•
Jan 14, 2019
I do not give a good review to this course because I could not download the ASP, I wrote a message in the forum and no one replied, I see other students suffer this similar problem. I also saw a message in the forum from Marisa Edwinson (staff) acknowledging the code is expiring the 30th September. I have to guess some of the answers because I do not have the ASP downloaded, definitively not the full experience expected.
By Alicia•
Jan 3, 2020
Thank you very much. During this course, the professor was teaching hand by hand, and I learnt the basic concepts and practice for data analysis, and can applied them into real business world. To masker the skills, I will review the content and practice more with the guidance.
By Prabal G•
Apr 17, 2020
A very intuitive and practical approach for business analytics. The course instructor explained all concepts lucidly and the cases provided were very intriguing. All in all a very interesting approach to applying analytics to solve daily business challenges.
By KRISHNA R M•
May 29, 2020
It was really an awesome course. It was fun learning about business analytics for decision making through this course. It helped me to get a thorough understanding about the different aspects while we make decisions.
By Hasanpasha•
Nov 30, 2018
I find this course absolutely challenging as it in essence teaches you how to create models for decision making. Therefore, you will equip yourself with essential business analysis skills. Highly recommended.
By Joydeep K•
Jul 19, 2020
Learnt a lot of new things and also a very good revision of already known things. The Prof explains everything in detail with adequate examples and illustrates the same in the software.
By Dario A•
Mar 8, 2018
Very interesting subject with a good instructor. I'd like to be able to cover the content in more detail, but it was a good introduction to optimization theory.
By Rhonda M•
Oct 8, 2019
Loved the optimization concepts, and the various industry examples provided because it opened my eyes to how it applies to my industry (higher education).
By Manish B•
May 24, 2019
Great learning opportunity Through Mr. Laguna its an outstanding way of bringing the classes for our business processes right at the desktop for our e
By KONE k n h•
Apr 22, 2020
This course is very rich and to permit à the different people to learn a decision making from business analytics