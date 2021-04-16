About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Analytics for Decision Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with Excel

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Analytics
  • Linear Programming (LP)
  • Mathematical Optimization
Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Linear Programming

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Solving Linear Programs

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Alternative Specifications & Special Cases in Linear Optimization

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Modeling & Solving Linear Problems in Excel

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Analytics for Decision Making Specialization

Analytics for Decision Making

Frequently Asked Questions

