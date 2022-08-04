About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 1-2 years of supply chain management experience is recommended.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the components of capacity optimization, resource optimization, and Monte Carlo simulation.

  • Set up and solve optimization problems in Excel.

  • Build a demand and inventory snapshot and run Monte Carlo simulation to solve for a more agile supply chain.

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Optimization Defined

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Capacity Optimization

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Resource Optimization

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Monte Carlo Simulation

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization

Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain

