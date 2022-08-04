- Data-Informed Decision-Making
- Analyze Metrics
- Resource and Capacity Optimization
- Risk identification
- Agile Supply Chain Planning
- Demand Planning
- Data Analysis
- Supply Chain
- constrained forecast
- supply planning
Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization
Data Science Strategies in Supply Chain Management. Master data science skills to create a more agile supply chain.
What you will learn
Analyze historical data to determine inventory levels in steady and uncertain demand situations using Excel.
Set up and solve optimization problems in Excel.
Build a demand and inventory snapshot and run a Monte Carlo simulation to solve for a more agile supply chain.
Describe how demand planning, supply planning, and constrained forecast are associated with one another.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialization, learners work with real-world supply chain data to analyze various supply chain scenarios. To close, learners apply concepts from all three courses to apply learned data science skills to improve the margins of a supply chain.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
