Paul has over 18+ years of consulting and supply chain experience working with Fortune 100, 500, and 1000 companies. He has successfully executed multiple multi-year, multi-million transformation engagements and countless supply chain assessments and design projects for clients in the food, retail, manufacturing, and energy sectors. His experience includes end-to-end supply chain assessment and design, network strategy, strategic sourcing, data visualization, and Sales and Operations Planning. In addition to supply chain advisory work, Paul also teaches operations and supply chain management at the University of Toronto and the University of California, Irvine.