Course 2 of 3 in the
Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 1-2 years of supply chain management experience is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Manage inventory in an uncertain environment.

  • Analyze historical data to determine inventory levels in steady and uncertain demand situations using Excel.

  • Quantify the inventory needs for single-period items using the newsvendor model.

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Steady-State Demand: No Demand Variability

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Inventory Management with Demand Variability

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Inventory as a Strategic Tool to Meet Customer Service Level

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Newsvendor Model (One-Period Decision Model)

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

