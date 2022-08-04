Inventory is a strategic asset for organizations. The effective management of inventory can minimize a company’s spending while dramatically increasing its profit. In this course, we will explore how to use data science to manage inventory in uncertain environments, how to set inventory levels based on customer service requirements, and how to calculate inventory for products that have short sales cycles.
At least 1-2 years of supply chain management experience is recommended.
Manage inventory in an uncertain environment.
Analyze historical data to determine inventory levels in steady and uncertain demand situations using Excel.
Quantify the inventory needs for single-period items using the newsvendor model.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Steady-State Demand: No Demand Variability
Welcome to Module 1, Steady-State Demand: No Demand Variability. In this module, we will begin by discussing demand behavior, specifically steady-state demand. Next, we will explore lead time and gather lead time information from multiple stakeholders. The module will close with a demonstration of how to calculate a reorder point within Excel.
Inventory Management with Demand Variability
Welcome to Module 2. After discussing steady-state demand in Module 1, we will explore the more common situation of demand variability. Specifically, we will focus on sources of variability, strategies for countering variability, and lead time calculations to maintain a safety stock.
Inventory as a Strategic Tool to Meet Customer Service Level
Welcome to Module 3. In this module, we will discuss customer service level, its relationship to inventory, and how to calculate safety stock to maintain a desired customer service level.
Newsvendor Model (One-Period Decision Model)
Welcome to Module 4. In this module, we will cover the newsvendor model, examples of single-period products, and calculating the order quantity to mitigate product underages or overages.
About the Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization
Over the past two decades, the supply chain has become more complex. While advancing technology has allowed companies to capture this complexity within stores of ever accumulating data, companies have not kept up with how to analyze and derive insights from that data. This specialization uses hands-on activities to show how data science techniques can turn raw data into decision-makers for a more agile supply chain. Foundational techniques such as demand forecasting, inventory management with demand variability, and using the newsvendor model are covered, in addition to more advanced techniques such as how to optimize for capacity and resources as well as mitigate risks with the Monte Carlo simulation. By the end of this specialization, you will be able to:
