Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level

Some business acumen and experiences may help.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • For which industries is inventory important?

  • How may inventory drive a company’s financial performance?

  • How do I know that I have an inventory problem?

  • How to classify and manage inventory?

Skills you will gain

  • Inventory Control
  • Data Analysis
  • Sales And Operations Planning
  • Supply Chain
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Value and Impact of Inventory

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

In Which Industries Is Inventory Important?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How May Inventory Drive Financials and How to Discover Inventory Problems?

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Classifying and Managing Inventory

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)

About the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization

Supply Chain Analytics

