Inventory analytics is the corner stone of supply chain analytics. A company in trade industries may have 30-50% of their assets tied up in inventory. An effective inventory management can improve revenue by increasing product variety and availability, and reduce cost and speed up cash cycle by reducing excessive inventory and waste.
Some business acumen and experiences may help.
For which industries is inventory important?
How may inventory drive a company’s financial performance?
How do I know that I have an inventory problem?
How to classify and manage inventory?
- Inventory Control
- Data Analysis
- Sales And Operations Planning
- Supply Chain
The Value and Impact of Inventory
Welcome to inventory analytics - the corner-stone of supply chain analytics. In this week, you will first learn the story of Amazon and Macy’s, then get an overview of the course, including the value, trend, breakdown, and economic indication of inventory in the US and the world.
In Which Industries Is Inventory Important?
The importance of inventory is industry and country dependent. In this week, you will be able to identify the importance of inventory in various industries (and countries) by two metrics: Inventory as a percentage of the total assets and inventory turns (or days).
How May Inventory Drive Financials and How to Discover Inventory Problems?
How may inventory drive a company’s financial performance? How do I know that I have an inventory problem? Why do companies hold inventory and why not? You will be able to answer these questions in this week.
Classifying and Managing Inventory
Some products are more important than others for inventory management; the inventory of different products may be managed in different ways. In this week, you will learn how to classify inventory and manage it accordingly.
This is an excellent course for those who would like to get the exact knowledge of how inventory is classified and its importance in industry
Excellent learning on industry and competition Analysis, inventory levels for various industry
Having to go around chasing people to grade your assignments is a nightmare. Other than that it was a good course refreshing concepts i already knew but also learning some new ones.
I have gained tangible knowledge through this course. It is one of the best courses I have studied in Coursera Platform.
About the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
This Specialization is intended for people seeking to integrate supply chain management with data analytics. Through five courses, you will discover and solve problems in various domains of a supply chain, from source, make, move to sell. Upon completion, you will learn concrete data analytics skills and tools to improve supply chain performance.
