S
Jul 2, 2020
This is an excellent course for those who would like to get the exact knowledge of how inventory is classified and its importance in industry
MA
Apr 1, 2021
I have gained tangible knowledge through this course. It is one of the best courses I have studied in Coursera Platform.
By Rajesh D•
Jul 5, 2020
The course should have included Replenishment Systems, FSN, VED, SDE Analysis, Statistical Perspectives in details.
By Joydeep K•
Jul 7, 2020
The name of the course is deceptive, macro level concepts are being taught without actual deep dive into how to manage inventory
By Yahye Y H•
Mar 30, 2021
Absolutely loved this course, I a sure it will always be guiding to those involved in supply chain activities.
By Niranjan P B•
Sep 15, 2020
The course is much useful, Clear all concepts with Practical experience of data analysis and ABC Analysis
By SREERAG R S•
Jul 2, 2020
This is an excellent course for those who would like to get the exact knowledge of how inventory is classified and its importance in industry
By Sudarshan B N•
Oct 19, 2021
This course covers the essential aspects of Inventory Analytics for business requirements. How to diagnose the inventory problem by comparing various benchmarking and KPI(inventory turns, days) and also provides understanding on financial perspective of inventory problem. This is followed by explanation about how manage the inventory with concepts like ABC analysis, pareto chart and various approach to manage different type/class of items.
By christian j v h•
May 6, 2022
EXCELENTE CURSO , MUY DINAMICO , EL INSTRUCTOR EXPONE PASO A PASO LOS PROCEDIMIENTO , DE MUCHO BENEFICIO PARA ESTUDIANTES
By Mohamed S A•
Apr 2, 2021
I have gained tangible knowledge through this course. It is one of the best courses I have studied in Coursera Platform.
By Rahul g•
Aug 28, 2020
Excellent learning on industry and competition Analysis, inventory levels for various industry
By DANIEL A N C•
Oct 13, 2020
This course is very accord to i need use in my career
By Soundarya K•
Aug 11, 2021
good experience to know about inventory analytics
By Maricielo D G•
Sep 14, 2021
Me encantó el curso, 100% recomendado.
By IRIS S V M•
May 28, 2022
Muy buen curso, muy provechoso.
By B.G O P S•
Nov 13, 2021
very knowledgeable course.
By Daniel P•
Aug 29, 2021
Brief but great course!
By Alvaro I F•
Oct 12, 2020
Great course
By Maria I D P•
Apr 13, 2021
Good course
By Abel C•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent.
By Bruno T A•
Jul 3, 2021
me gusto
By Elmer J C F•
Nov 19, 2021
nice
By Raneem•
Dec 14, 2021
.
By Charan E•
Sep 22, 2020
This course covered broader way of looking at inventory. However in terms of analysis this course only covered ABC analysis. including any other inventory calculation methods would have been much helpful
By Spyros M•
Nov 29, 2020
Having to go around chasing people to grade your assignments is a nightmare. Other than that it was a good course refreshing concepts i already knew but also learning some new ones.
By Vishal R S•
Mar 27, 2021
More case studies needed
By Shrikant P•
Jul 12, 2020
Good