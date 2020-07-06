Chevron Left
Back to Inventory Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inventory Analytics by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.5
stars
164 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

Inventory analytics is the corner stone of supply chain analytics. A company in trade industries may have 30-50% of their assets tied up in inventory. An effective inventory management can improve revenue by increasing product variety and availability, and reduce cost and speed up cash cycle by reducing excessive inventory and waste. Through real-life examples (e.g., Amazon vs. Macy’s), you will learn hands-on tools and skills to discover and solve inventory problems by data analytics. Upon completion, you can answer the following questions: 1. For which industries is inventory important? 2. How may inventory drive a company’s financial performance? 3. How do I know that I have an inventory problem? 4. How to classify inventory and manage it accordingly? Note: This course is for beginners and thus focuses more on discovering inventory problems than solving them. It is my belief that discovering a problem and knowing which directions to go is at least equally important as solving the problem. We are planning to launch new courses or expand this course to cover more sophisticated inventory solutions in the future - thank you....

Top reviews

S

Jul 2, 2020

This is an excellent course for those who would like to get the exact knowledge of how inventory is classified and its importance in industry

MA

Apr 1, 2021

I have gained tangible knowledge through this course. It is one of the best courses I have studied in Coursera Platform.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Inventory Analytics

By Rajesh D

Jul 5, 2020

The course should have included Replenishment Systems, FSN, VED, SDE Analysis, Statistical Perspectives in details.

By Joydeep K

Jul 7, 2020

The name of the course is deceptive, macro level concepts are being taught without actual deep dive into how to manage inventory

By Yahye Y H

Mar 30, 2021

Absolutely loved this course, I a sure it will always be guiding to those involved in supply chain activities.

By Niranjan P B

Sep 15, 2020

The course is much useful, Clear all concepts with Practical experience of data analysis and ABC Analysis

By SREERAG R S

Jul 2, 2020

This is an excellent course for those who would like to get the exact knowledge of how inventory is classified and its importance in industry

By Sudarshan B N

Oct 19, 2021

This course covers the essential aspects of Inventory Analytics for business requirements. How to diagnose the inventory problem by comparing various benchmarking and KPI(inventory turns, days) and also provides understanding on financial perspective of inventory problem. This is followed by explanation about how manage the inventory with concepts like ABC analysis, pareto chart and various approach to manage different type/class of items.

By christian j v h

May 6, 2022

EXCELENTE CURSO , MUY DINAMICO , EL INSTRUCTOR EXPONE PASO A PASO LOS PROCEDIMIENTO , DE MUCHO BENEFICIO PARA ESTUDIANTES

By Mohamed S A

Apr 2, 2021

I have gained tangible knowledge through this course. It is one of the best courses I have studied in Coursera Platform.

By Rahul g

Aug 28, 2020

Excellent learning on industry and competition Analysis, inventory levels for various industry

By DANIEL A N C

Oct 13, 2020

This course is very accord to i need use in my career

By Soundarya K

Aug 11, 2021

good experience to know about inventory analytics

By Maricielo D G

Sep 14, 2021

Me encantó el curso, 100% recomendado.

By IRIS S V M

May 28, 2022

Muy buen curso, muy provechoso.

By B.G O P S

Nov 13, 2021

very knowledgeable course.

By Daniel P

Aug 29, 2021

Brief but great course!

By Alvaro I F

Oct 12, 2020

Great course

By Maria I D P

Apr 13, 2021

Good course

By Abel C

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent.

By Bruno T A

Jul 3, 2021

me gusto

By Elmer J C F

Nov 19, 2021

nice

By Raneem

Dec 14, 2021

.

By Charan E

Sep 22, 2020

This course covered broader way of looking at inventory. However in terms of analysis this course only covered ABC analysis. including any other inventory calculation methods would have been much helpful

By Spyros M

Nov 29, 2020

Having to go around chasing people to grade your assignments is a nightmare. Other than that it was a good course refreshing concepts i already knew but also learning some new ones.

By Vishal R S

Mar 27, 2021

More case studies needed

By Shrikant P

Jul 12, 2020

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder