Starweaver
Effective Inventory Management and Optimization
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Mustafa Bayulgen

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.6

(10 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Assess the significance of effective inventory management and its impact on organizational performance.

  • Get familiar with the fundamental parameters of inventory management and optimization.

  • Apply various inventory forecasting and demand planning techniques used in inventory management.

  • Develop effective inventory optimization strategies to improve inventory turnover, reduce excess stock, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course provides comprehensive insights into inventory management techniques and best practices to optimize inventory levels, reduce costs, and improve inventory management efficiency. Participants will gain valuable knowledge and practical skills to enhance inventory control processes.

What's included

22 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (7 ratings)
2 Courses1,404 learners

Offered by

LB
5

Reviewed on Jan 28, 2024

MA
5

Reviewed on Jan 2, 2024

