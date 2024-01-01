Profile

Mustafa Bayulgen

Supply Chain Expert, Consultant and Trainer

Bio

A logistics and supply chain professional. After 17 years of work experience in the field, I started my consulting business in 2017 to help companies improve their Logistics and Supply Chain operations in their quest for competitiveness, growth, and profitability. I focus on helping manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service providers mainly in the optimization of their inventory and warehouse as well as intra, in-bound, and out-bound logistics operations. I am passionate about the accuracy of companies’ data in their systems such as ERP/MRP/WMS/TMS in the era of Industry 4.0. I believe in making things as simple as possible but not simpler.

Courses - English

Effective Inventory Management and Optimization

Manufacturing Systems Analysis: A Comprehensive Guide

