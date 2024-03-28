Starweaver
Manufacturing Systems Analysis: A Comprehensive Guide
Starweaver

Manufacturing Systems Analysis: A Comprehensive Guide

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Mustafa Bayulgen

Instructor: Mustafa Bayulgen

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe (LOTS) the foundational principles of Manufacturing Systems Analysis and its relevance in industry.

  • Explain (LOTS) how Manufacturing Systems Analysis influences operational dynamics and decision-making.

  • Evaluate (HOTS) analytical tools for their applicability in specific manufacturing scenarios.

  • Synthesize (HOTS) strategies to optimize manufacturing processes using advanced analytical techniques.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides an overview of manufacturing systems, emphasizing the importance of system analysis in optimizing processes. It covers the fundamental concepts, types, dynamics, and key performance indicators (KPIs) essential for understanding manufacturing systems.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Process Optimization in Manufacturing focuses on various methodologies and tools aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness within manufacturing processes. It encompasses Lean Manufacturing Principles, Six Sigma Methodology, and Technology Integration in Manufacturing Systems Analysis.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Strategic Implementation of Manufacturing Systems Analysis delves into the crucial aspects of developing and executing strategies for effective analysis within manufacturing systems. It covers topics such as strategic planning, change management, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Advanced Topics in Manufacturing Systems Analysis delves into cutting-edge methodologies and technologies to enhance analysis and optimization within manufacturing systems. It covers advanced simulation and modeling techniques, integration of artificial intelligence, and sustainability considerations.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Mustafa Bayulgen
Starweaver
2 Courses1,404 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions