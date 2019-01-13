Variability is a fact of life in manufacturing environments, impacting product quality and yield. Through this course, students will learn why performing advanced analysis of manufacturing processes is integral for diagnosing and correcting operational flaws in order to improve yields and reduce costs.
University at Buffalo
The State University of New York
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Advanced Manufacturing Process Analysis
The purpose of this module is to introduce the concept of advanced analysis in improvement of manufacturing processes. Also, this module will help you to understand the difference between discrete manufacturing and continuous manufacturing.
Data Collection
Storing big data is quite different from handling traditional data. This difference is explained in this module. The purpose of this module is to introduce various steps involved in data analysis. Data Collection, Data Storage, Data Organization and Data Pre-processing concepts are explained.
Data Analysis: Computational Techniques and Platforms
The purpose of this module is to introduce various techniques used in advanced analysis, like Determination of Significant Variables/Factors, Data Visualization, and Anomaly Detection. Also, this module will introduce various computational platforms (HPC, Cloud computing techniques) that exist for carrying out advanced analysis.
This course of Advance Manufacturing Process Analysis is wonderful and recommendable to all. Content is very good and easy to understand. It helps in my current role as well.
Using Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) has a lot of benefit that can positively affect the competitive advantages for organizations.
This course provides amazing content on the manufacturing process analysis and includes many real-world examples. The concepts are very well delivered by the instructor.
simple to understand, highly informative, methods to adopt in data handling, collection, storing, analysing, getiing actionable intelligence.
