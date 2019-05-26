KS
Jan 4, 2019
Thank you for the training course. This course will be very helpful in analyzing & improving stamping process in Press shop, that will help us to deliver superior quality product to our customer.
HC
Jun 29, 2020
The videos are very satisfying and seems to be the kind of work I like to do. But I think the teacher should make everyone let know that computer or laptop is a necessity for the course.
By Upamanyu R•
May 26, 2019
Mostly tells what happens and what might happen with Advanced Manufacturing Process Analysis application in the Industry, but very less about How it actually happens and what are the exact procedures.
A very basic understanding course, and honestly I expected much more from it.
By Binu M•
May 29, 2018
Most of the Links for further infromations to the topics are not working or leading to some product or software selling sites. bis scam!
By Johnson D•
Mar 4, 2018
Could have been better, concepts explained in the videos are mostly obvious. This course is mainly a collection of external links.
By Кудинов А В•
Jul 3, 2018
Nothing advanced in this course
By Yogesh S•
Jan 25, 2019
This 4 week course of Advance Manufacturing Process Analysis is wonderful and recommendable to all. Content is very good and easy to understand. It helps in my current role as well.
By Eliav S•
Oct 8, 2020
All,
This is my first course on coursera. I'm an electrical engineer. This was not what I have expected.
Essentially, this is a bunch of links to sources for you to read. The lecturer is not lecturing at all. All he does is give 2-5 minutes transition videos with really basic and trivial content.
If I wanted to read by myself I would not pay for a "course" with a "lecture".
This is at most, Consolidated links arranged by subjects.
Stay off.
By Umang M•
Aug 27, 2018
Extremely basic one these quiz can be answered without studying videos in a single attempt this is an basic knowledge that an mechanical engineer has. pls improve quality of education
By Muhammad U•
May 22, 2019
Learn Nothing specifically. just introductions
By Alireza Z•
Jul 27, 2018
So elementary and monotone
By Vancho D•
Jan 14, 2018
The deeper I go with the specialization the more interesting it gets. Frankly, it's a great specialization program and the Advanced Manufacturing Analysis give you an in debt knowledge of the topic.
A must for mechanical and industrial engineers and technicians
By KUNDAN S S•
Jan 5, 2019
By Hari A C•
Jun 30, 2020
By Vladimir M•
Nov 1, 2019
Lot of the course material is extermely basic. Further, the voice really could be much better. With a professional voice-over it would have been easier to listen and follow.
By Robert E•
Feb 2, 2020
Quizzes poorly constructed, with incorrect answers, incorrect grading, and simplistic questions.
By Parva S•
Jun 9, 2020
Not very mathematical. Just description of concepts with a lot of readings
By Vinaykumar S•
May 22, 2020
the content should be explained properly in deep
By Praveen K J L•
Jan 5, 2020
The course has helped me to understand the significance of data analytics in manufacturing and design. Having experience as a maintenance engineer in not so advanced steel manufacturing firm, I was quite unaware of the tremendous possibilities that the data can bring in to improve the performance of various functions involved in manufacturing. The course also helped me to gain insights into the various aspects linked to the data analysis.
An important addition in the course could be to provide a simple data-oriented case study for practical exercise. Thank You!
By Jay S•
Nov 4, 2017
This was my first Coursera course, but I was more than pleasantly surprised at the quality of material and presentations. It is a true mixed media platform that lives up to what I always hoped online learning would be. I have had many online, asynchronous courses from traditional universities, but I suspect I will never do another as long as Coursera is around. I look forward to this sort of learning and dabbling in a variety of subjects in my lifetime of learning.
By PATIL A J•
Apr 26, 2020
Avery deep and accurate knowledge of the Advanced manufacturing Processes and the type of designing importance and new advanced techniques from data accusation ,IOT and till final product is formed ,and also the problems faced during it and the solutions to that. Also got the advantage of SORT techiques to improve performance.
By Praveen k y•
Apr 20, 2020
I got to analyze and streamline complex processes, thereby improving productivity, increasing quality, and becoming more agile and effective. It will help for diagnosing and correcting operational flaws in order to improve yields and reduce costs.
By Lalit N K•
Jun 13, 2020
Gave an insight to Advance Manufacturing analysis like Sensors on IOT Platform, Discrete and Continuous Manufacturing,, Big Data, Anomaly,High performance Computing, Sensitivity analysis, Predictive Maintenance and Technical convergence
By Arvind P•
Aug 23, 2020
course content and resources are excellent also very nice explanation
helpful for mechanical engineering students to understand importance and insight of big data, high performance cloud computing, digital manufacturing
By WESLEY T•
May 2, 2018
Data is vital to a successful project in Digital Manufacturing. Dealing with the classification and the large volume of data generated by the various sensors is the central focus of this course.
By vishal c•
May 8, 2020
This course of Advance Manufacturing Process Analysis is wonderful and recommendable to all. Content is very good and easy to understand. It helps in my current role as well.
By Shivoh C•
Oct 30, 2018
I really appreciate the hard work behind this course by faculty , for providing us a profound understanding on the topic Advanced Manufacturing Process Analysis. Thankyou !