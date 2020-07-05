Enterprises that seek to become proficient in advanced manufacturing must incorporate manufacturing management tools and integrate data throughout the supply chain to be successful. This course will make students aware of what a digitally connected enterprise is, as they learn about the operational complexity of enterprises, business process optimization and the concept of an integrated product-process-value chain.
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Concept of a Connected and Collaborative Enterprise
The purpose of this module is to educate students on why a holistic approach is necessary for analyzing the impact of advanced manufacturing on the success of an enterprise.
How to Build a Digitally Connected Enterprise
The purpose of this module is to provide an overview of product lifecycle and describe the challenges and opportunities that organizations face in adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. We will discuss the desire for collection of product lifecycle data as well as outline the required features for a highly connected enterprise. In addition, we will provide several examples of information-sharing infrastructures and will elaborate the concept of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system. Finally, we will discuss several examples of effective data collection technologies.
Introduction to a Set of Supply Chain Management Tools & Integrated Capabilities
In this module, we will introduce the current enterprise management tools (such as ERP, MRP, and MES) that are often employed to integrate capabilities of various entities through the supply chain. We will provide a broad overview of these tools, and will review the capabilities of each of them.
Ensure a Robust Infrastructure
In this module, we discuss the importance of measuring the performance of supply chains. We will also discuss decision analysis methods and techniques that facilitate decision making through the entire product lifecycle.
Reviews
