About this Specialization

Whether you’re a high school graduate exploring manufacturing careers, or an operations manager hungry for an understanding of the newest manufacturing technologies, this specialization will provide a foundation in how digital advances are changing the landscape and capabilities of factories. Nine courses – developed with input from the manufacturing industry – touch on Industry 4.0 and its components, including digital manufacturing and design practices, the concept of the digital thread, the Internet of Things and Big Data. To learn more about the Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://youtu.be/wETK1O9c-CA
There are 9 Courses in this Specialization

Digital Manufacturing & Design

Digital Thread: Components

Digital Thread: Implementation

Advanced Manufacturing Process Analysis

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Frequently Asked Questions

