Amy Moore is a Project Manager at the University at Buffalo (UB) and ACT-Authorized Job Profiler based in New York. Ms. Moore received her Master in Business Administration and holds Bachelor Degrees in Psychology and French. Additionally, Ms. Moore completed Department of Education Graduate Studies and Secondary Education Certification as well as Project Management Professional (PMP) training. Fields of study completed include, but are not limited to, English as a Second Language, Strategic Human Resource Management, Strategic Planning and Leadership, Integrative Project: Analysis and Synthesis, Organizational Development and Transformation, and Statistics for Decision Making. While upholding the highest ethical standards, as the former Regional Director for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Project Manager for businesses and academia, Ms. Moore leads recruiting efforts for staffing various functional team members, where she establishes and analyzes tasks required to complete jobs and subsequently develops road maps and criteria to ensure adequate personnel to fill labor requirements with the best candidates. Exemplar of her leadership skills, Ms. Moore was elected to serve as the Vice President of the Women’s Initiative for Networking (WINS) group that focuses on community outreach, professional development, and recruiting. Amy holds dear the philosophy that all people have special skills and interests, and when an individual's capabilities are optimized and passions are released, success and satisfaction reach their apex.