About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites to the course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Athlete Representation
  • Contract Management
  • Operations Management
  • Negotiation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites to the course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Athlete Career Stages & Employment Pathways

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Regulatory Framework

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Elite Athletes

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Going Pro

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder