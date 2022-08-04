In this course, we will discuss the interplay of law, data analysis, and athlete representation using the athlete's career path trajectory as the focus. The intent is to introduce data analytical tools, laws, & regulations applicable to athlete representation throughout various stages of an athlete’s career. The primary focus is on athlete development and representation within the regulatory frameworks of federal and state laws and other pertinent rulemaking authorities, including pro sports unions.
Skills you will gain
- Data Management
- Athlete Representation
- Contract Management
- Operations Management
- Negotiation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Athlete Career Stages & Employment Pathways
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Regulatory Framework
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Elite Athletes
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Going Pro
1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading
