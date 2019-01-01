Profile

Helen Drew

Professor of Practice in Sports Law

Helen A. “Nellie” Drew is an expert in sports law. She has studied professional and amateur sports issues ranging from NCAA compliance and Title IX matters to facility construction, discipline of professional athletes, collective bargaining and franchise issues. Drew teaches a variety of courses that touch on topics such as drug testing in professional sports, and professional player contract negotiation and arbitration. Drew is especially interested in the evolving research and litigation concerning concussions in both amateur and professional sports.

Data Analytics in Sports Law and Team Management

