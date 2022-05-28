This course provides an introduction to the fundamental ideas in applying data analytics to issues surrounding key regulatory and management functions within the sports industry. Sports as an industry is increasingly relying on data analytics for more effective deployment of resources and assessment of performance in areas ranging from player productivity to fan engagement, talent identification and development, coaching, sponsorship, and marketing. This course and its successors will help you understand this new role of data analysis in the sports business.
There are no prerequisites to the course.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Introduction to Data Analytics in Sports Law & Team Management
This module covers the importance of data, what it can provide, and why it is relevant. It also covers the three basic areas in the sports industry where data is fundamentally important: 1.) team management, 2.) agency representation, and 3.) facility operations. We will explore using data, along with intuition and experience, to make decisions. An industry expert will share his view of the importance of data in the sports industry.
Player Valuation, Team Performance, and Roster Management
In this module, we consider the roles and relationships in sports industry front offices, including organizational chart structure and hierarchy. You have the opportunity to hear from a former pro hockey player, executive, and scout.
Regulatory, Managerial & Legal Frameworks as they Relate to Player Representation
This module covers the various frameworks that constitute the basis for athlete representation, including the relationship between players and agents. An industry expert talks about wearable technology to inform decisions and the considerations and requirements of becoming an agent.
Facility & Event Management
This module covers the complexity of multi-event facility venues and operations. It includes conversations surrounding marketing, sponsorship, advertising, and legal aspects of risk management and insurance coverage. You'll meet an expert familiar with arena operations.
