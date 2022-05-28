About this Course

Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites to the course.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Operations Management
  • Data Management
  • Team Management
  • Contract Management
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Analytics in Sports Law & Team Management

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Player Valuation, Team Performance, and Roster Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Regulatory, Managerial & Legal Frameworks as they Relate to Player Representation

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Facility & Event Management

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

