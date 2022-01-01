Microsoft
Event management is the process of planning, preparing, and executing a successful event. Whether you're managing a wedding or a corporate conference, you'll call on a set of skills to ensure that the event goes off without any issues. As an event manager, you'll be responsible for narrowing down venue choices, choosing vendors, auditioning entertainment, handling crises at the event, and making sure that the event meets all guidelines for health and safety. Being a successful event manager requires you to call on organizational skills, creativity, and patience to carry out an event that is memorable and effective.
You can benefit from learning event management if you choose events as your career or if you're using those skills in a different industry. Event management helps build your interpersonal skills and confidence, and you can learn to multitask when you study how to put on a successful event. Studying event management also gives you opportunities to develop strong customer service skills, as well as chances to learn how to prioritize various tasks. It can also show you how to sharpen your communication skills as you work with vendors, clients, and other employees.
When you learn the skills that make you a successful event manager, you can get a job with an events company, or you can start your own party planning firm. You can also add event planning to your list of skills in your current workplace, planning various events from annual meetings to birthday parties to retirement celebrations. Event management is also a terrific way to supplement your career with side gigs and assignments that can make you extra money in your spare time.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can learn the skills that can help you to achieve success as an event manager by exploring the ins and outs of event management. You can learn from courses that explore how to get started in event management or find courses that help you discover how to improve your business communication and how to start your own company.