About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Fundraising
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • Planning
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Cycle

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 75 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Long-Term Artistic Planning

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 79 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Institutional Marketing

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Programmatic Marketing

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

