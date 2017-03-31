What makes a successful arts and cultural organization? Led by DeVos Institute Chairman Michael M. Kaiser and President Brett Egan, this course will introduce you to a management theory called the Cycle which supports thriving arts and cultural organizations. Learning from our work with managers from over 80 countries around the world, the DeVos Institute developed the Cycle as a simple, but powerful tool to assist managers in their effort to respond to an increasingly complex environment and propel their institutions to excellence.
Welcome! This first week you will be introduced to the course structure and learn the key principles of the Cycle, a management theory which supports thriving arts and cultural organizations and which serves as the framework for the course. The Cycle proposes that: When bold art is marketed aggressively, an organization attracts a family of energized ticket-buyers and patrons. The income produced by this family is reinvested in more art that, when marketed well, builds a larger, even more diverse family. When this cycle repeats year after year, the organization incrementally and sustainably builds capacity, presence, and health. Following the introductory lectures, you will learn more about the Cycle by reading the executive summary, reviewing answers to frequently asked questions, and completing an introductory quiz. As a reminder, if you are taking this course as a student or enthusiast not affiliated with a specific organization, we recommend you select an organization of your choosing to reference as you make your way through the course!
This week, you will learn the benefits of planning your programs further in advance and learn strategies for planning your organizations programs over a five-year time frame. The Cycle proposes that each organization has a rolling, 3-5 year programming plan that is bold, mission-driven, and occasionally surprising. Further, it asks that each organization's programming is the best example of its kind in its environment that forms the basis for aggressive marketing, successful fundraising, and incremental growth in institutional capacity. Following the series of lectures, answers to frequently asked questions, and case studies, you will have the opportunity to apply the principles of long-term artistic planning to your organization using the planning activity provided.
This week introduces institutional marketing, one of two marketing perspectives that is used to aggressively compete for audience attention and loyalty. Institutional marketing is the creative use of organizational assets to create spikes in awareness, energy, and enthusiasm around an organization, beginning with the presentation of transformational art itself and continuing through activities that heighten awareness about the people, process, and other institutional assets behind that art. Following the series of lectures, answers to frequently asked questions, and case studies, you will have the opportunity to apply the principles of institutional marketing to your organization using the planning activity provided.
Programmatic marketing is the second marketing perspective that the Cycle describes. Programmatic marketing can be defined as the tactics used to identify and target potential audiences for each attraction, create awareness and demand, and drive a sale (of tickets, classes, services, or other experiences). Effective programmatic marketing extends beyond the transaction to contextualize each offering, ensure a high-quality experience, and lay the groundwork for a long-term relationship with the buyer. Following the series of lectures, answers to frequently asked questions, and case studies, you will have the opportunity to apply the principles of programmatic marketing to your organization using the planning activity provided.
The class was good. I would have liked more interaction from proxies of the instructors (teaching assistants perhaps).
Truly enjoyed this class and the topics covered. Being an Arts Administrator I found it extremely interesting to read and learn about other organizations.
A wonderful Course! I learnt a lot and I will implement all the elements into my organisation's strategy. Hasmik Movsisian, Music of Armenia.
I was able to clearly understand what lacking in the art organization I am handling in my area right now. Kudos and thank you so much!
