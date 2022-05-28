How can a company thrive for the long term? It always comes down to people: finding talented people, retaining those people, and doing it continuously. In this course, Professor Sydney Finkelstein will teach participants how to support and leverage their biggest asset, the people around them. By learning to find world-class talent and help them move forward in their career, you will learn to build success for your organization and yourself. Using examples like the NFL’s Bill Walsh, the Slow Food Movement’s Alice Waters, and fashion’s Ralph Lauren, Professor Finkelstein shows that superbosses can be found across industries and up and down the org chart—and teaches us to find the superboss within.
Participants need only a desire to be a better manager and support their employees and network.
How to become a leader that creates other leaders
How to see the potential in others
How to generate and regenerate talent
How to produce tangible results for your organization
- People Development
- Influencing
- Leadership And Management
- Leadership Development
- Growth Strategies
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
The Superboss Leader
Superboss Secrets to Motivation
The Master-Apprentice Relationship
The Superboss Playbook
If you're ready to hone your leadership skills and grow as a person, Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making for Work and Life is designed for you, whether you're a manager or an individual contributor.
