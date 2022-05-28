About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Participants need only a desire to be a better manager and support their employees and network.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to become a leader that creates other leaders

  • How to see the potential in others

  • How to generate and regenerate talent

  • How to produce tangible results for your organization

Skills you will gain

  • People Development
  • Influencing
  • Leadership And Management
  • Leadership Development
  • Growth Strategies
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Superboss Leader

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Superboss Secrets to Motivation

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Master-Apprentice Relationship

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

The Superboss Playbook

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization

Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making

