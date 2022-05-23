About this Course

5,813 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Participants must have only a willingness to change and grow, both personally and professionally.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to fulfill your leadership potential by changing how you think

  • How to make creativity and observation a meaningful part of your life

  • Practical hacks for overcoming the challenges of daily life

  • How to be great in everything you choose to do

Skills you will gain

  • People Development
  • Change Management
  • Learning How To Learn
  • Leadership Development
  • Growth Strategies
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Personal Leadership - The Art of Change

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How to Be a Creative Leader

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Life Hacks for Leaders

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Personal Leadership - Learning, Wisdom, and Impact

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization

Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

