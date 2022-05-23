Lessons on Wisdom: Personal Leadership for Your Life is the culmination of four decades of studying and sharing about leaders and life for Professor Sydney Finkelstein. This course will teach you how to be a wise leader both personally and professionally. It is a personal, meaningful course that encourages all participants to change and grow. In it, you will be asked to think differently about who you are and what you do, so that you can take charge of your own life. By understanding nuance and paradox, by learning who you are as an individual, you will find yourself a wiser—and perhaps even happier—person.
This course is part of the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Participants must have only a willingness to change and grow, both personally and professionally.
How to fulfill your leadership potential by changing how you think
How to make creativity and observation a meaningful part of your life
Practical hacks for overcoming the challenges of daily life
How to be great in everything you choose to do
- People Development
- Change Management
- Learning How To Learn
- Leadership Development
- Growth Strategies
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Personal Leadership - The Art of Change
How to Be a Creative Leader
Life Hacks for Leaders
Personal Leadership - Learning, Wisdom, and Impact
About the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
If you're ready to hone your leadership skills and grow as a person, Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making for Work and Life is designed for you, whether you're a manager or an individual contributor.
