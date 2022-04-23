About this Course

20,890 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Participants need only the desire to learn from mistakes—those of others and their own.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Which mistakes leaders make most often

  • How to spot the early warning signs of key mistakes

  • How to avoid making these same mistakes in your own life

Skills you will gain

  • Learning from Failure
  • Strategic Leadership
  • Change Management
  • Leadership Development
  • Learning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Participants need only the desire to learn from mistakes—those of others and their own.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

What Great Strategists Know

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Delusions of a Dream Company

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Manager as Master Puzzle Solver

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Seven Habits of Spectacularly Unsuccessful People

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WHY SMART EXECUTIVES FAIL: COMMON MISTAKES & WARNING SIGNS

View all reviews

About the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization

Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder