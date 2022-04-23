We don’t often talk about mistakes and failures, but there’s so much to learn from what goes wrong. In this course, Professor Sydney Finkelstein will teach you why leaders make mistakes, and what you can do to avoid making those same mistakes yourself. Using real-life examples of smart executives who failed, Professor Finkelstein will walk you through scenarios that prepare you to understand, manage, and even take advantage of the continuous change that is inevitable in organizations and in life.
Participants need only the desire to learn from mistakes—those of others and their own.
Which mistakes leaders make most often
How to spot the early warning signs of key mistakes
How to avoid making these same mistakes in your own life
- Learning from Failure
- Strategic Leadership
- Change Management
- Leadership Development
- Learning
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Great Strategists Know
The Delusions of a Dream Company
The Manager as Master Puzzle Solver
The Seven Habits of Spectacularly Unsuccessful People
Exceptional prof presenting this specialization. The quality of the material and the level of engagement are top class. Will petition Coursera for Sydney Finkelstein to be a regular contributor.
Excellent case studies and the professor's way of explaining is amazing. Got great insights.
Sydney was great at painting the complete picture and engaging. I enjoyed every module of this course and learned a lot.
If you're ready to hone your leadership skills and grow as a person, Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making for Work and Life is designed for you, whether you're a manager or an individual contributor.
