Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sunk Costs
  • Cost–Benefit Analysis
  • Cognitive Bias
  • Decision-Making
  • Data Analysis
  • Statistical Inference
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 4 readings
1 hour to complete

Lesson 1: Statistics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Lesson 2: The Law of Large Numbers

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Lesson 3: Correlation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 4: Experiments

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Lesson 5: Prediction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Lesson 6: Cognitive Biases

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lesson 7: Choosing and Deciding

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 8: Logic and Dialectical Reasoning

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
26 minutes to complete

Conclusion

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings

