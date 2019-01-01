Profile

Richard E. Nisbett

Theodore M. Newcomb Distinguished University Professor

    Bio

    Richard E. Nisbett is the Theodore M. Newcomb Distinguished University Professor; Co-Director of the University of Michigan's Culture and Cognition Program; and Research Professor at the Research Center for Group Dynamics of U-M's Institute for Social Research. He studies reasoning and basic cognitive processes, especially induction, statistical reasoning, causal attribution, cost-benefit analysis, and logical vs. dialectical approaches to problem solving. He has shown that formal rules for these processes can be taught in such a way that they can be applied to a huge range of everyday problems and choices. He has studied the differences between East Asian and Western reasoning styles, showing that each type of reasoning style is more effective than its counterpart for solving particular problems. He has also studied the degree to which people are aware of their cognitive processes, finding that much of ordinary thought and problem solving appears outside the range of consciousness. He has done research on the "culture of honor" in the U.S. South and West.

    Courses

    Mindware: Critical Thinking for the Information Age

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder