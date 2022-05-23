Why do smart people sometimes think they are right when they are very, very wrong? Our brains are designed to make quick decisions, and sometimes we miss out on what’s really going on. Knowing this, Professor Sydney Finkelstein walks you through the neuroscience behind decision-making, and teaches you to make conscious decisions that are right for you at work and in life. By teaching you to reflect and move forward even better than before, Professor Finkelstein will help you to be the best you possibly can at whatever you do.
This course is part of the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
About this Course
Participants should have a desire to improve their decision-making skills and a willingness to approach challenges with an open mind.
How our brains work and how we make decisions
What experience means for decision-making
How to identify our emotional biases and overcome them
How to put it all together to make better decisions
- Decision-Making
- Management
- Strategic Leadership
- Learning How To Learn
- Leadership Development
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
The Emotional Brain, Bias, and Decision-Making
Experience and Expertise
Emotional Tags in Action
Putting It All Together: How to be the Great Decision-Maker You Want to Be
About the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
If you're ready to hone your leadership skills and grow as a person, Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making for Work and Life is designed for you, whether you're a manager or an individual contributor.
