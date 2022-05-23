About this Course

8,721 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Participants should have a desire to improve their decision-making skills and a willingness to approach challenges with an open mind.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How our brains work and how we make decisions

  • What experience means for decision-making

  • How to identify our emotional biases and overcome them

  • How to put it all together to make better decisions

Skills you will gain

  • Decision-Making
  • Management
  • Strategic Leadership
  • Learning How To Learn
  • Leadership Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Participants should have a desire to improve their decision-making skills and a willingness to approach challenges with an open mind.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Emotional Brain, Bias, and Decision-Making

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Experience and Expertise

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Emotional Tags in Action

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Putting It All Together: How to be the Great Decision-Maker You Want to Be

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization

Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder