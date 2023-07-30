Fundação Instituto de Administração
Decision Making
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Decision Making

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

André Nardy

Instructor: André Nardy

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
28 hours to complete
3 weeks at 9 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Clarify the concept of decision-making in the context of organizations and its relevance for the managerial role.

  • Understand what are rational decisions, decision processes, decisions under risk, and the limits to our rationality in decision-making

  • Learn how to apply techniques to improve decision quality, such as PROACT, Decision Trees, Certainty Equivalent, Problem Solving Cycle, and MAP.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

21 quizzes, 3 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

In this first week of the course, you will learn the concept of decision making from the rational and psychological points of view. We will discuss the limits to rationality; the interplay between emotional thinking and rational thinking when making decisions; the systematic errors provoked by our cognitive biases and by the use of heuristics; the role of emotions and intuition in decisions; the aleatory errors (noise); and possible remedies and leverage on all these aspects when making decisions.

16 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Week 2 will focus on rational decision-making processes to improve decision abilities and organizational capabilities. We will explore the PrOACT and Problem Solving Cycle methods.

16 videos3 readings4 quizzes

In this week, we will explore decision analysis as a tool to support rational decision making, the role of uncertainty, risk, and probabilistic decision making, employing simple decision trees, sensitivity analysis and attitudes towards risk.

10 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

In the fourth week of the course the attention is on the dynamics of groups and its effect on decisions made in different types of groups. Biases and social behavior interplay and create new challenges. Virtual teams and different configurations of group decision making are also explored. Processes and practices to deal with these challenges are also presented this week.

12 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

Social, technological and economic changes bring new challenges and are transforming the role of management and the way decisions are made in organizations. This module brings three dimensions of these changes: complexity and chaos; hypothesis formulation and experiments; and the role of artificial intelligence in decision making.

5 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 teammate review

Instructor

André Nardy
Fundação Instituto de Administração
1 Course51 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

