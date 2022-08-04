You can plan what you want to accomplish, but other people will always be a factor. Planning for the actions of others can’t be taken lightly. You need to understand what people want, but you also need to have your influence on the conversation. Ultimately, you can use this knowledge to plan for each scenario.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 minutes to complete
Welcome to Perspective-Taking!
13 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Listening for others' perspectives
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Using your influence to make appeals
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Discovering options with logic models
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Strategic Thinking for Everyone Specialization
