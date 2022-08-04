About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
What you will learn

  • Engage active listening towards others’ life stories with empathy and curiosity.

  • Identify the interaction between sociocultural and interpersonal dynamics in life stories.

  • Value our own life experiences and identities as leaders and creators.

Skills you will gain

  • inclusion
  • diversity
  • Communication
  • Creative Writing
  • Leadership
Course 2 of 3 in the
Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Questioning stories — How Stories Function in Society

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Critical Witnessing, Vulnerability and Stories

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 63 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Stories Hidden Within Structures and Systems

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Stories that Move Us Into Questioning, Into Action

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization

Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity

