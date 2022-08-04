Engage with lived experiences and identities that have often been denied a public voice. Consider the nuanced contexts of race, gender, class, language, ability, and how these impact your position as a leader and creator. You’ll question what it means to reclaim your narrative of yourself and to engage with the strength of vulnerability as a leader and creator. In a creative exercise, you’ll engage with multiple perspectives on a past conflict and use this reflection to practice perspective-taking and listening that can generate creative work and deepen leadership skills for empathy, listening and engaging in multicultural workplaces.
None, all experience levels are welcome.
Engage active listening towards others’ life stories with empathy and curiosity.
Identify the interaction between sociocultural and interpersonal dynamics in life stories.
Value our own life experiences and identities as leaders and creators.
- inclusion
- diversity
- Communication
- Creative Writing
- Leadership
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Questioning stories — How Stories Function in Society
This week we'll dive more deeply into aspects of our social identities, how they relate to our access to resources, voice, and choice, and how they shape our stories of ourselves. We'll also take a look at the four types of stories: stock stories, concealed stories, resistance stories, and transformative stories to better understand how stories are used within our cultural contexts.
Critical Witnessing, Vulnerability and Stories
This week we reflect on what it means to receive the stories others share. We'll also practice deep listening and noticing.
Stories Hidden Within Structures and Systems
This week we consider stories of individual experiences within structures and systems that add greater nuance to the stock or dominant narratives we hear. We will consider what is possible when we complicate common stereotypes and consider the ways that power interacts with these stories.
Stories that Move Us Into Questioning, Into Action
This week we consider how honoring the stories in our bodies and the empathy that arises when we deeply hear others' stories and perspectives can move us into action.
If you're moving into a leadership position, interested in thinking deeply about identity, or exploring the role of creativity in your life, this specialization is for you! Stories are powerful catalysts for social change that can contribute to greater equity and inclusion across a range of diverse human experiences and identities. Stories can limit or define us, and they can also be reconstructed, questioned, tinkered with, and used to reconsider or expand possibilities for your life and communities. You will have an opportunity to craft the narratives of your own life experiences in ways that help you better understand your public and private identities. The courses in this specialization feature diverse media that share stories spanning nationality, race, gender, sexuality, social class, and time. You will practice giving and receiving constructive feedback as we explore creating through audio, video, social media, and more traditional forms of writing.
