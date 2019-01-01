How to Set Up a Facebook Group
Set up a Facebook group
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Set up a Facebook group
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, learners will know how to set up a Facebook group. Facebook has recently launched Groups for Pages, enabling the 70 million+ Pages on Facebook to create their own unique communities and feeds. More than 1 billion people around the world use Groups. And more than 100 million people see Groups as the most important part of their experience on Facebook. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
A basic knowledge of Facebook is preferred, but not required.
List Of Facebook Features
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a Facebook profile
Select a Facebook Group name and proper privacy setting
Set up the Facebook Group’s information page
Set up your Facebook Group Rules and Guidelines
Review Management Tools For Facebook Group Page
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.