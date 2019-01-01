Profile

Dr. Karl Michel

Subject Matter Expert

    Bio

    Dr. Karl Michel has more than 15 years’ experience as a consultant, educator, project manager, business owner, and technical writer. He has consulted as a project manager for a range of businesses to include startups. Dr. Michel is passionate about helping people learn new material that will benefit them in their careers and businesses. He has created and led both in-person and virtual conferences and seminars on various topics such as data analytics, marketing, project management, business analysis, and related topics.

    Courses

    How to Create an Instagram Business Account

    Get Started with Facebook Business Manager

    Get Started with Facebook Ads Manager

    Using ggplot

    Create Stakeholder Management Documents in LibreOffice

    Getting Started with Tidyverse

    How to Create a Facebook Business Manager Account

    Create a PERT Diagram with LibreOffice Draw

    How to Set Up a Facebook Group

