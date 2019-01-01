Dr. Karl Michel has more than 15 years’ experience as a consultant, educator, project manager, business owner, and technical writer. He has consulted as a project manager for a range of businesses to include startups. Dr. Michel is passionate about helping people learn new material that will benefit them in their careers and businesses. He has created and led both in-person and virtual conferences and seminars on various topics such as data analytics, marketing, project management, business analysis, and related topics.