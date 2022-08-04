Explore how artists have come to understand their identities over time, through creative media and scholarly discussions. You will connect with your own sources of creative inspiration, and revisit a major moment in your life that has shaped who you are and how you understand yourself, with the invitation to engage with this story through literary analysis and creative expression. Discover how these themes and theories help leaders understand their own and others’ identities across the full range of human diversity, as they show up in workplaces and relationships.
This course is part of the Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
None, all experience levels are welcome.
Reflect on how our own life experiences and identities have shaped us as leaders and creators.
Connect course material to our lives, including prior knowledge and experiences.
Analyze life story texts/media.
- inclusion
- diversity
- Communication
- Creative Writing
- Leadership
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
What is the 'Self'?
Engage with different ideas of a 'self' and explore creative practices that can help you consider your own life experiences in new ways.
Diving into our Stories
Consider how our social identities shape our lives and what we 'know.'
Stories as Openings
Dive into the past as we imagine different possible futures through Dr. Stephanie Toliver's work combining storytelling and justice in ways that blend and defy genre and form.
Shaping a Story of Self
Consider the importance of context as a way stories are shaped and understood, and explore stories in your own life that engage sensory experiences and responses.
About the Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
If you're moving into a leadership position, interested in thinking deeply about identity, or exploring the role of creativity in your life, this specialization is for you! Stories are powerful catalysts for social change that can contribute to greater equity and inclusion across a range of diverse human experiences and identities. Stories can limit or define us, and they can also be reconstructed, questioned, tinkered with, and used to reconsider or expand possibilities for your life and communities. You will have an opportunity to craft the narratives of your own life experiences in ways that help you better understand your public and private identities. The courses in this specialization feature diverse media that share stories spanning nationality, race, gender, sexuality, social class, and time. You will practice giving and receiving constructive feedback as we explore creating through audio, video, social media, and more traditional forms of writing.
