Course 1 of 3 in the
Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
  • Reflect on how our own life experiences and identities have shaped us as leaders and creators.

  • Connect course material to our lives, including prior knowledge and experiences.

  • Analyze life story texts/media.

  • inclusion
  • diversity
  • Communication
  • Creative Writing
  • Leadership
University of Colorado Boulder

Week 1

What is the 'Self'?

Week 2

Diving into our Stories

Week 3

Stories as Openings

Week 4

Shaping a Story of Self

2 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

