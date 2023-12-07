This course is an immersive journey that invites learners to unravel the intricate tapestry of selfhood and identity across different periods and contexts. Learners will will develop critical thinking skills, enhance their self-awareness, and foster a deeper understanding of their own identity and its interconnectedness with societal, cultural, and digital influences. What sets this course apart is its interdisciplinary approach, blending historical, philosophical, psychological, sociological, digital, and global perspectives. It provides a holistic exploration of identity, reflecting the complexity of selfhood in the modern world. This course not only equips learners with knowledge but also empowers them to understand and navigate their identity in an ever-evolving world.
Exploring the Origins of Selfhood
This module provides an overview of the concept of identity and its historical and philosophical roots. It explores various theories of selfhood, including those from ancient civilizations to modern thinkers. Topics covered may include Plato's theory of Forms, Descartes' concept of cogito ergo sum, Jacob Burkhardt's Burckhardt’s “spiritual individuals” distinctly separate from social groups, Stephen Greenblatt's individuals who existed as “cultural artifacts” that were fashioned by social institutions., and John Jeffries Martin's argument that “identity was not about individuality but rather explicitly about the problem of the relation of one’s inner experience to one’s experience in the world.” It considers the development of individual identity in the context of societal changes.
This module delves into the psychological and social factors that contribute to the formation of individual and collective identities. It examines the role of nature and nurture, self-concept development, and the influence of socialization processes.Topics covered may include Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, social identity theory, and the impact of cultural and social contexts on identity formation.
This module explores the intersections between technology and how to manage one's own identity in the digital age. It examines how digital platforms, social media, and virtual reality shape our self-perception, self-presentation, and interpersonal relationships. Topics covered may include online identity construction, the impact of social media on self-esteem and self-image, and the ethics of digital identity management.
This module examines the influence of globalization on cultural identity and its implications for individuals and societies. It explores how globalization processes, such as migration, multiculturalism, and global communication, impact the formation and negotiation of identities. Topics covered may include cultural assimilation, hybrid identities, the challenges of maintaining cultural authenticity in a globalized world, and the role of cultural heritage in shaping identity.
In this interactive module, students will explore the multifaceted concept of identity through a unique assignment: "A Mandala of Personal Identity in a Globalized World." Utilizing a mandala framework, learners will synthesize theories of identity, critically evaluate digital identity management, and analyze the impact of globalization on cultural identity. The module culminates in a reflective video discussion, offering a holistic understanding of the student's identity in today's interconnected world.
