Immerse yourself in this thought-provoking three-course specialization, where the pursuit of personal discovery, motivation, and resilience is illuminated by the Renaissance's cultural and intellectual legacy and the multifaceted perspectives of today's global society.
Course 1: Exploring the Origins of Selfhood
Dive into the origins of individual identity, from the Renaissance's rich cultural heritage to today's digital complexities. Engage with history, art, and cultural studies to carve a journey of self-discovery, fostering critical thinking and profound self-awareness.
Course 2: How Self-Motivation Shapes Personal Success
Embark on a voyage through the annals of self-motivation, from the illustrious era of the Renaissance to the nuances of contemporary psychology. Master the artistry of goal-setting, nurture emotional intelligence, and awaken self-inspiration framed by the epoch of humanism.
Course 3: Overcoming Challenges in Self and Society
Confront life's adversities with the enduring spirit of historical figures and the innovation of the present. Spanning Renaissance philosophy and modern-day global issues, this course equips you to construct a resilient outlook that withstands the test of time.
This specialization is your gateway to growth, blending the wisdom of historical eras with the vibrancy of today's society and the social sciences. It's an intellectual tapestry designed to foster resilience and growth in your personal and professional endeavors.
Applied Learning Project
Learners engage in a unique educational experience -- self-reflection videos. These videos, shared with peers, are crucial for collaborative learning and personal insight. They enable students to connect deeply with the course material, articulating their understanding and experiences. Representative assignments across the courses involve reflecting on the historical and philosophical origins of identity, analyzing the psychological underpinnings of self-motivation, and understanding the role of adversity in personal resilience. Concluding each course is the creation of a mandala, a creative exercise that encapsulates the key concepts explored. These mandalas represent each learner's journey, combining artistic expression with critical thinking. This method not only reinforces theoretical knowledge but also provides a practical platform for personal reflection and peer interaction, significantly enhancing the overall learning experience.