University of Colorado System
Personal Journeys: Identity, Motivation, and Resilience Specialization
University of Colorado System

Personal Journeys: Identity, Motivation, and Resilience Specialization

Mastering Self Growth from Renaissance to Digital. Discover and harness the transformative powers of identity, motivation, and resilience across history and modern society.

Taught in English

Roger L Martinez

Instructor: Roger L Martinez

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Forge a Global Renaissance Identity, blending historical insights with modern perspectives.

  • Master a Global Renaissance Mindset to boost self-motivation, emotional intelligence, and innovative success strategies.

  • Acquire resilience, fusing psychology and spirituality, to forge your personal Renaissance of Resilience for growth.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

Exploring the Origins of Selfhood

Course 118 hours

What you'll learn

How Self-Motivation Shapes Personal Success

Course 217 hours

What you'll learn

Overcoming Challenges in Self and Society

Course 318 hours

What you'll learn

Roger L Martinez
University of Colorado System
7 Courses36,111 learners

University of Colorado System

