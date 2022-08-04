About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
Beginner Level

None, all experience levels are welcome.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Ask for and receive feedback on our work.

  • Reflect on the ways narratives shift over time and evolving life experiences.

  • Be ready to share our stories publicly.

Skills you will gain

  • inclusion
  • diversity
  • Communication
  • Creative Writing
  • Leadership
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Public & Private Stories

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Stories Shift, How they Stay the Same

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 68 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Practicing Giving & Receiving Feedback

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Final Course Project: Polish & Share

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization

Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity

