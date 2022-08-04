Ask for and give constructive feedback on your work, and consider venues for sharing your stories as both a leader and creator. In leadership contexts, this translates to authentic purpose, vision, and values. You’ll engage with a creative assignment with the intention of creating and polishing a story from your life that can be shared, reflecting on how stories evolve over time, through different media, and through retellings for and with different audiences.
This course is part of the Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
None, all experience levels are welcome.
What you will learn
Ask for and receive feedback on our work.
Reflect on the ways narratives shift over time and evolving life experiences.
Be ready to share our stories publicly.
Skills you will gain
- inclusion
- diversity
- Communication
- Creative Writing
- Leadership
None, all experience levels are welcome.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Public & Private Stories
Many factors go into whether and how we share aspects of ourselves. This week we'll explore the concepts of a 'soft launch' and 'soft landing' that can encourage meaningful growth and risk-taking in the ways that will help you move forward in leadership and creative contexts.
How Stories Shift, How they Stay the Same
Our stories are re-shaped and evolving all the time, both personally and culturally. We’re not fixed and neither are our experiences. This week we'll hear about the ways stories passed down through generations shift and evolve, and consider these shifts in our own lives.
Practicing Giving & Receiving Feedback
Giving and receiving feedback can be vulnerable, joyful, and can deepen relationships, even when there is room and respect to navigate conflict or differences. This week we are exploring micro-strategies for giving and receiving feedback in leadership and creative contexts in ways that are mindful of social identities and exisiting relationships.
Final Course Project: Polish & Share
As the final course project, you'll choose one of your creative pieces or leadership stories to develop further and share publicly. This could be a story or piece you have developed on your own, or something you created based on one of the course prompts. The final assignment guides you through the process of planning to share this story of yourself with others in ways that feel supportive and meaningful.
About the Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
If you're moving into a leadership position, interested in thinking deeply about identity, or exploring the role of creativity in your life, this specialization is for you! Stories are powerful catalysts for social change that can contribute to greater equity and inclusion across a range of diverse human experiences and identities. Stories can limit or define us, and they can also be reconstructed, questioned, tinkered with, and used to reconsider or expand possibilities for your life and communities. You will have an opportunity to craft the narratives of your own life experiences in ways that help you better understand your public and private identities. The courses in this specialization feature diverse media that share stories spanning nationality, race, gender, sexuality, social class, and time. You will practice giving and receiving constructive feedback as we explore creating through audio, video, social media, and more traditional forms of writing.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.