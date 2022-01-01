Free
The University of Edinburgh
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Decision Making, Psychologies, Entrepreneurship, Critical Thinking, Psychology, Business Analysis
Creative writing involves the creation of original and imaginative texts. These texts tend to convey ideas through structured narratives. Creative writing takes on many forms, including novels, novellas, short stories, play scripts, and poems. The works can be fiction, nonfiction, or a blend of true events with fantasy elements.
Studying creative writing will help you enhance your general linguistic skills and hone your unique writing voice. You'll learn new ways to express yourself clearly and creatively in various written forms. Those enhanced communication skills can be a powerful asset in the business world as well as your personal life.
Creative writing courses can also introduce you to famous works of literature. You'll learn how successful writers make stylistic decisions and develop engaging plots.
Many creative writing students aspire to be novelists, but creative writing skills can prepare you for various careers, including copywriting, screenwriting, and songwriting. Aim to combine your writing skills with knowledge of other subjects. For example, understanding music theory will help aspiring songwriters. Knowledge of marketing techniques can help a copywriter develop persuasive ads. Screenwriters will benefit from film theory and acting classes. Creative writing can also prepare you for a position as a social media manager, communications director, or public relations specialist.
Online creative writing courses will help you brush up on the basics of grammar, punctuation, and spelling, and you'll discover effective ways to structure a narrative and pace the story. Some lessons will focus on developing characters and settings. A comprehensive course covers different forms of writing, including personal essays and poetry, giving you the tools to express yourself in various ways. These online courses give you convenient access to lessons, so you can proceed at your own pace.