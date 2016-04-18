About this Course

22,741 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Creative Writing Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Creative Writing Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(4,276 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Meaning, Sense, and Clarity

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Writing with Nouns and Verbs

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Economy

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

"No Ideas But in Things"

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVE WRITING: THE CRAFT OF STYLE

View all reviews

About the Creative Writing Specialization

Creative Writing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder