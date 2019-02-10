About this Course

19,054 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Creative Writing Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Creative Writing Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(5,270 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Persuasive Settings: Why Description Matters

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

If You Build It, They Will Come

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Credibility and Research

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Realities

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVE WRITING: THE CRAFT OF SETTING AND DESCRIPTION

View all reviews

About the Creative Writing Specialization

Creative Writing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder