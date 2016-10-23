About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

started a new career after completing these courses

17%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Course 1 of 5 in the
Creative Writing Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Short Story Writing
  • Fiction Writing
  • Creativity
  • Copy Editing

Instructor

Offered by

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Plotting a Course

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Power of Structure

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

A Scene in Motion

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cut It Out

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min)

About the Creative Writing Specialization

Creative Writing

