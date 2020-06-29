About this Course

133,724 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how the words you choose can change the decisions people make

  • Use syntax strategically

  • Write with originality and produce sentences that nobody else can write

  • Arrange a complex set of information in a reader-friendly way

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasion
  • Creativity
  • Writing
  • Time management
  • Editing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(10,224 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

The Words Under the Words

7 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 50 min), 18 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Infinite Power of Grammar

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 25 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Rule of Three

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

The Power of the Particular

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 21 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: WORD CHOICE AND WORD ORDER

View all reviews

About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization

Good with Words: Writing and Editing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder