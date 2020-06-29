This course will teach you how to use your written words to become more persuasive. You’ll learn creative ways to use syntax, effective techniques for telling stories, and a clever method for arranging a complex series of information. You’ll also get a chance to both professionalize your use of punctuation and add a bit of style and sophistication to how you craft everything from sentences to slogans.
This course is part of the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Learn how the words you choose can change the decisions people make
Use syntax strategically
Write with originality and produce sentences that nobody else can write
Arrange a complex set of information in a reader-friendly way
Skills you will gain
- Persuasion
- Creativity
- Writing
- Time management
- Editing
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Words Under the Words
In this first week, you will be introduced to instructor Patrick Barry. This week's course content will focus on how the words you choose can change the decisions that people make.
The Infinite Power of Grammar
This week, we will focus on how the order of the words you choose can change the decisions people make.
The Rule of Three
In Week Three, we will focus on combining word choice with word order.
The Power of the Particular
Our final week will focus on filling our writing with compelling details.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.12%
- 4 stars13.91%
- 3 stars2.90%
- 2 stars0.92%
- 1 star1.13%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: WORD CHOICE AND WORD ORDER
For me, I felt the pace incredibly amazing and could be followed even during tough and busy days. The exercises were amazing. I and my peers have already sensed the difference in my writing.
If you want to become a more-polished writer, you need to take this course. Even if you have extensive experience in writing, you will learn new aspects about how to become a better writer.
I definitely recommend this course to you - whether you are a professional or a high school student - who wants to feel more confident about your writing and your writing style.
It is amazing the things I have learned here. Professeur Barry is a good teacher. He helps me to understand all the topics very well. The materials he brings are worth reading.
About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Perhaps the most important thing students and professionals of all kinds can do to improve their effectiveness is embrace the following advice: become good with words.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.